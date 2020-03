Gramsci

Offline



Posts: 7 976







Posts: 7 976 Who was it who said.... « on: Yesterday at 11:30:07 PM »



Even BoJo is starting to sound like a socialist



https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/economy/2020/03/coronavirus-crisis-economic-collapse-capitalism?fbclid=IwAR3Vq3LoWkcVocRPN1VAVI2uXXA5-EToCCRzIf8KdRMmAqTgAjo2VGg7V88 that capitalism carries its own seed of destruction?????Even BoJo is starting to sound like a socialist Logged

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 1 830





Posts: 1 830 Re: Who was it who said.... « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:50:55 PM » Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 11:30:07 PM



Even BoJo is starting to sound like a socialist



https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/economy/2020/03/coronavirus-crisis-economic-collapse-capitalism?fbclid=IwAR3Vq3LoWkcVocRPN1VAVI2uXXA5-EToCCRzIf8KdRMmAqTgAjo2VGg7V88

that capitalism carries its own seed of destruction?????Even BoJo is starting to sound like a socialist

Aye because in your deluded world taking care of the elderly and the poor can only be socialism.

But starving 6 million to death in Ukraine to the point where they were eating children or starving and murdering 60m in a 'great leap forward' well that's not real socialism is it?



The irony of this whole episode is that it was the starvation of the Chinese rural peasants which led to their bizarre culinary behavior and the production of this virus decades later.



Socialism is the gift that keeps taking.









Aye because in your deluded world taking care of the elderly and the poor can only be socialism.But starving 6 million to death in Ukraine to the point where they were eating children or starving and murdering 60m in a 'great leap forward' well that's not real socialism is it?The irony of this whole episode is that it was the starvation of the Chinese rural peasants which led to their bizarre culinary behavior and the production of this virus decades later.Socialism is the gift that keeps taking. Logged

Gramsci

Offline



Posts: 7 976







Posts: 7 976 Re: Who was it who said.... « Reply #7 on: Today at 12:06:38 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:50:55 PM Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 11:30:07 PM



Even BoJo is starting to sound like a socialist



https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/economy/2020/03/coronavirus-crisis-economic-collapse-capitalism?fbclid=IwAR3Vq3LoWkcVocRPN1VAVI2uXXA5-EToCCRzIf8KdRMmAqTgAjo2VGg7V88

that capitalism carries its own seed of destruction?????Even BoJo is starting to sound like a socialist

Aye because in your deluded world taking care of the elderly and the poor can only be socialism.

But starving 6 million to death in Ukraine to the point where they were eating children or starving and murdering 60m in a 'great leap forward' well that's not real socialism is it?



The irony of this whole episode is that it was the starvation of the Chinese rural peasants which led to their bizarre culinary behavior and the production of this virus decades later.



Socialism is the gift that keeps taking.











Aye because in your deluded world taking care of the elderly and the poor can only be socialism.But starving 6 million to death in Ukraine to the point where they were eating children or starving and murdering 60m in a 'great leap forward' well that's not real socialism is it?The irony of this whole episode is that it was the starvation of the Chinese rural peasants which led to their bizarre culinary behavior and the production of this virus decades later.Socialism is the gift that keeps taking.

There's a difference between nationalism socialism and anarcho-syndicalism, which is the socio-economic system I enjoy with my coffee in the morning....now google the shit out of that one There's a difference between nationalism socialism and anarcho-syndicalism, which is the socio-economic system I enjoy with my coffee in the morning....now google the shit out of that one Logged

Gramsci

Offline



Posts: 7 976







Posts: 7 976 Re: Who was it who said.... « Reply #8 on: Today at 12:15:36 AM »



It will be the future Bob and you will succumb...what you got to barter lad...your big gob are you still on google looking for definitions of anarcho-syndicalism BobIt will be the future Bob and you will succumb...what you got to barter lad...your big gob Logged