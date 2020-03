Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 571







TMPosts: 14 571 GOT SOME EGGS AT THE SYUPERMARKET !!! « on: Today at 09:54:29 PM » NOT AN EGG TO BE SEEN BUT THEN WHEN I WAS IN THE TEA AREA SOMEONE HAD LEFT A BIG BOX OF UM FOR WHATEVER REASON.



CHECKED THEM AND EVERYTHING SEEMED OK SO PUT THEM IN THE BASKET. ABOUT 16 IN THE BOX I THINK.



ALSO MANAGED TO GET SOME BASMATI RICE YESTERDAY WHICH WILL COME IN HANDY. NEVER SEEN ANY OTHERWISE.



Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 571







TMPosts: 14 571 Re: GOT SOME EGGS AT THE SYUPERMARKET !!! « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:09:09 PM »



15 HAPPY EGGS IT WAS BY THE WAY 15 HAPPY EGGS IT WAS BY THE WAY Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 571







TMPosts: 14 571 Re: GOT SOME EGGS AT THE SYUPERMARKET !!! « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:15:58 PM » I MEAN 12 MIXED SIZES Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 571







TMPosts: 14 571 Re: GOT SOME EGGS AT THE SYUPERMARKET !!! « Reply #4 on: Today at 10:17:37 PM »



SHOULD FILL THE PLATE UP A BIT GONNA HAVE A GO AT MAKING SOME YORK SHIRESSHOULD FILL THE PLATE UP A BIT Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats