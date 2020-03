Tortured_Mind



WAS AT THE BUS STOP WAITING FOR THE BUS TO GO TO THE WMC.PUT HIS HAND OUT A BIT EARLY AND I THOUGHT THE ELECTRIC VAN WAS GOING TO STOP FOR HIM.HE SHOULD REALLY BE STOPPING IN OUR IMOO.HE HAS GOT HIS COMMITTE RESPONSIBILITIES THOUGH AND PERHAPS THEY'RE EXPECTING HIM TO GO IN TO MAKE IMPORTANT DECISIONS ???IMOO - FLOUTING GOVERNMENT ADVICE ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats