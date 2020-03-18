VIRUS WONT GET ME 👎

March 19, 2020, 01:18:27 AM
THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Author Topic: VIRUS WONT GET ME 👎  (Read 238 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 872


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Yesterday at 08:12:02 PM »
I KNOW HOW TO LOOK AFTER MESELF  👍😜👍
Logged
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 558


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:00:59 PM »
You scoffed all that? Where's your greens?
Logged
Bernie
Posts: 5 118


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:19:07 PM »
No wonder you've got big wobbly tits
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 573



« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:20:32 PM »
 mick
Logged
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 621

Bausor, Gill & Woodgate OUT!!!


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:58:33 PM »
For all your Cordon Bleu dining, never forget your Oxo cubes!
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 177



« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:09:30 AM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 11:58:33 PM
For all your Cordon Bleu dining, never forget your Oxo cubes!

More like Cordoned Off.

 
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 573



« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:22:51 AM »
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 177



« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:29:17 AM »


 klins
Logged
