RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 11 174





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 174Once in every lifetime Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace « on: Yesterday at 05:00:57 PM » Fellow entertainers have been losing venues hand over fist, with my friend Mark from Barnard Castle losing 8 of his next 10 gigs.

I am lucky as so far i've lost none up to 9am this morning.



I'm due to start a 21 day run from Saturday night, but at 3pm today my agent rang to inform me i've lost 11 gigs in the next 17 days.



Saturday at Northallerton has become the first casualty.





9 Care Homes and Sheltered Housing gigs lost over the last two days.





Panic has set in and this is the start of the end of Pubs and Clubs. They will NOT survive this.





I know lads who've moved to Benidorm to live and work, it's tough times. Logged Glory Glory Man United

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 11 308





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 11 308Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:12:39 PM » This country will look a lot different when we come out of the other side of this. Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.

Come back Coulby lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.

Come back Monkey lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 11 308





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 11 308Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:32:19 PM »







Should still be OK for a roll around in the car park though. Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.

Come back Coulby lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.

Come back Monkey lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 123





Posts: 5 123 Re: Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:17:51 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 06:28:20 PM



Fuck's sake!

It was just on talkSPORT news that you have to pay by card, can't stand at the bar and have to sit at a table at Wetherspoons.Fuck's sake!

People shouldn't be stood at the bar anyway, getting in the way of people trying to get served.



They have those high tables if you prefer to stand rather than sit. People shouldn't be stood at the bar anyway, getting in the way of people trying to get served.They have those high tables if you prefer to stand rather than sit. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.