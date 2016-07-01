Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 19, 2020, 09:50:28 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace (Read 773 times) RIK MAYALL Offline Posts: 11 174 Once in every lifetime Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace « on: Yesterday at 05:00:57 PM » Fellow entertainers have been losing venues hand over fist, with my friend Mark from Barnard Castle losing 8 of his next 10 gigs. I am lucky as so far i've lost none up to 9am this morning.I'm due to start a 21 day run from Saturday night, but at 3pm today my agent rang to inform me i've lost 11 gigs in the next 17 days. Saturday at Northallerton has become the first casualty.9 Care Homes and Sheltered Housing gigs lost over the last two days.Panic has set in and this is the start of the end of Pubs and Clubs. They will NOT survive this.I know lads who've moved to Benidorm to live and work, it's tough times.

Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 308

Re: Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:12:39 PM »

This country will look a lot different when we come out of the other side of this. Dicky2006
Posts: 12 071

Re: Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:14:22 PM »

Can only pay for drinks at Wetherspoons by card, wont accept cash

kippers
Posts: 2 037

Re: Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:15:29 PM »

Are you fucking serious ?You do know what pandemic and death are dont you LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 912

Re: Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:18:48 PM »

Quote from: Dicky2006 on Yesterday at 05:14:22 PMCan only pay for drinks at Wetherspoons by card, wont accept cash

NO FUCKING PIE & MASH 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

tunstall
Posts: 3 259

Re: Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:55:43 PM »

They should all be closedSame as restaurants and cafes

RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 174

Re: Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:16:12 PM »

Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 05:55:43 PMThey should all be closedSame as restaurants and cafes

Why?If that's the case, shouldn't all supermarkets? Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 821

Re: Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:25:15 PM »

Quote from: Dicky2006 on Yesterday at 05:14:22 PMCan only pay for drinks at Wetherspoons by card, wont accept cash

Not the one I'm in, they are requesting you pay by card but still accepting cash.

Steve Göldby
Posts: 9 637

Re: Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:28:20 PM »

It was just on talkSPORT news that you have to pay by card, can't stand at the bar and have to sit at a table at Wetherspoons.Fuck's sake!

Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 308

Re: Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:32:19 PM »

Should still be OK for a roll around in the car park though. Steve Göldby
Posts: 9 637

Re: Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:52:03 PM »

Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 06:32:19 PMShould still be OK for a roll around in the car park though.

I'll just stand in the smoking area all night

DowningAlbion Mixer
Posts: 237

Re: Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:16:07 PM »

Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 05:00:57 PMI know lads who've moved to Benidorm to live and work, it's tough times.That option's gone - with Brexit 38red
Posts: 268

Re: Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:20:34 PM »

WHO warn of karaoke drought.

CapsDave
Posts: 4 267

Re: Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:31:18 PM »

Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 06:16:12 PMQuote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 05:55:43 PMThey should all be closedSame as restaurants and cafes

Why?If that's the case, shouldn't all supermarkets?People need food to live.

LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 912 Re: Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:37:09 PM »

Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 08:31:18 PMQuote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 06:16:12 PMQuote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 05:55:43 PMThey should all be closedSame as restaurants and cafes

Why?If that's the case, shouldn't all supermarkets?People need food to live.PARASITES LIKE YOU CAN LIVE OFF SKIN FOR YEARS

tunstall
Posts: 3 259

Re: Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:10:04 PM »

Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 08:31:18 PMQuote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 06:16:12 PMQuote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 05:55:43 PMThey should all be closedSame as restaurants and cafes

Why?If that's the case, shouldn't all supermarkets?People need food to live.Don't confuse him for fucks sake

Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 568

Re: Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:21:43 PM »

Quote from: Dicky2006 on Yesterday at 05:14:22 PMCan only pay for drinks at Wetherspoons by card, wont accept cash

They'll accept cash, but would prefer contactless.I was in tonight. Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 838

Re: Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:39:44 PM »

Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:37:09 PMQuote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 08:31:18 PMQuote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 06:16:12 PMQuote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 05:55:43 PMThey should all be closedSame as restaurants and cafes

Why?If that's the case, shouldn't all supermarkets?People need food to live.PARASITES LIKE YOU CAN LIVE OFF SKIN FOR YEARS

CapsDave
Posts: 4 267

Re: Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:21:08 PM »

Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:37:09 PMQuote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 08:31:18 PMQuote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 06:16:12 PMQuote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 05:55:43 PMThey should all be closedSame as restaurants and cafes

Why?If that's the case, shouldn't all supermarkets?People need food to live.PARASITES LIKE YOU CAN LIVE OFF SKIN FOR YEARS

Didnt take you long to get back at it after your flounce you bald big titted dwarf. Bernie
Posts: 5 123

Re: Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:17:51 PM »

Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 06:28:20 PMIt was just on talkSPORT news that you have to pay by card, can't stand at the bar and have to sit at a table at Wetherspoons.Fuck's sake!

People shouldn't be stood at the bar anyway, getting in the way of people trying to get served.They have those high tables if you prefer to stand rather than sit. Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 838

Re: Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:54:53 PM »

Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 11:17:51 PMQuote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 06:28:20 PMIt was just on talkSPORT news that you have to pay by card, can't stand at the bar and have to sit at a table at Wetherspoons.Fuck's sake!

People shouldn't be stood at the bar anyway, getting in the way of people trying to get served.They have those high tables if you prefer to stand rather than sit.Why are you trying to get served at the bar? Use the app you fucking luddite. V6
Posts: 2 054

Re: Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace
« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:25:27 AM »

Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:54:53 PMQuote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 11:17:51 PMQuote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 06:28:20 PMIt was just on talkSPORT news that you have to pay by card, can't stand at the bar and have to sit at a table at Wetherspoons.Fuck's sake!

People shouldn't be stood at the bar anyway, getting in the way of people trying to get served.They have those high tables if you prefer to stand rather than sit.Why are you trying to get served at the bar? Use the app you fucking luddite.

much prefer to use cash don't want the banks knowing what i spend in boozers Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 191

Re: Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:37:13 PM »

Quote from: V6 on Today at 09:25:27 AMQuote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:54:53 PMQuote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 11:17:51 PMQuote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 06:28:20 PMIt was just on talkSPORT news that you have to pay by card, can't stand at the bar and have to sit at a table at Wetherspoons.Fuck's sake!

People shouldn't be stood at the bar anyway, getting in the way of people trying to get served.They have those high tables if you prefer to stand rather than sit.Why are you trying to get served at the bar? Use the app you fucking luddite.

much prefer to use cash don't want the banks knowing what i spend in boozers

I would never show my doctor my credit card statement. I would be exposed. Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 821

Re: Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace
« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:11:28 PM »

Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 06:28:20 PMIt was just on talkSPORT news that you have to pay by card, can't stand at the bar and have to sit at a table at Wetherspoons.Fuck's sake!

Just paid by cash and stood at bar chatting to staff for five minutes.

Alberto Bongaloid
Posts: 566

Re: Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace
« Reply #24 on: Today at 02:25:39 PM »

The pubs that have been closing are generally bad pubs who are owned by real estate companies selling the same tired old beer that they own and force upon people at inflated prices. The pubs which are free houses have fared a lot better and will continue to do so. Greed by pub companies is the reason for the pub closures. The customer will always want the best choices and varieties and Im afraid that the days when people just buy teltley inperial and fosters have long gone Steve Göldby
Posts: 9 637

Re: Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace
« Reply #25 on: Today at 04:49:46 PM »

Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 02:11:28 PMQuote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 06:28:20 PMIt was just on talkSPORT news that you have to pay by card, can't stand at the bar and have to sit at a table at Wetherspoons.Fuck's sake!

Just paid by cash and stood at bar chatting to staff for five minutes.Good news. Was that in Boro? Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 821

Re: Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace
« Reply #26 on: Today at 05:24:09 PM »

Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 04:49:46 PMQuote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 02:11:28 PMQuote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 06:28:20 PMIt was just on talkSPORT news that you have to pay by card, can't stand at the bar and have to sit at a table at Wetherspoons.Fuck's sake!

Just paid by cash and stood at bar chatting to staff for five minutes.Good news. Was that in Boro?Turnpike Lane. Costa nearby is card and takeaway only. Steve Göldby
Posts: 9 637

Re: Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace
« Reply #27 on: Today at 09:38:07 PM »

Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 05:24:09 PMQuote from: Steve 