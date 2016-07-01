Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« on: Yesterday at 05:00:57 PM »
Fellow entertainers have been losing venues hand over fist, with my friend Mark from Barnard Castle losing 8 of his next 10 gigs.
I am lucky as so far i've lost none up to 9am this morning.

I'm due to start a 21 day run from Saturday night, but at 3pm today my agent rang to inform me i've lost 11 gigs in the next 17 days.

Saturday at Northallerton has become the first casualty.


9 Care Homes and Sheltered Housing gigs lost over the last two days.


Panic has set in and this is the start of the end of Pubs and Clubs. They will NOT survive this.


I know lads who've moved to Benidorm to live and work, it's tough times.
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:12:39 PM »
This country will look a lot different when we come out of the other side of this.
Dicky2006
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:14:22 PM »
Can only pay for drinks at Wetherspoons by card, wont accept cash  :gaz:
kippers
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:15:29 PM »
Are you fucking serious ?

You do know what pandemic and death are dont you 
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:18:48 PM »
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Yesterday at 05:14:22 PM
Can only pay for drinks at Wetherspoons by card, wont accept cash  :gaz:


NO FUCKING PIE & MASH  😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
tunstall
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:55:43 PM »
They should all be closed

Same as restaurants and cafes
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:16:12 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 05:55:43 PM
They should all be closed

Same as restaurants and cafes


Why?

If that's the case, shouldn't all supermarkets?
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:25:15 PM »
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Yesterday at 05:14:22 PM
Can only pay for drinks at Wetherspoons by card, wont accept cash  :gaz:

Not the one I'm in, they are requesting you pay by card but still accepting cash.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:28:20 PM »
It was just on talkSPORT news that you have to pay by card, can't stand at the bar and have to sit at a table at Wetherspoons.

Fuck's sake!  :unlike: 
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:32:19 PM »
Should still be OK for a roll around in the car park though.



 :like:
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:52:03 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 06:32:19 PM
Should still be OK for a roll around in the car park though.



 :like:


 :nige:

I'll just stand in the smoking area all night  :like:
DowningAlbion
Mixer
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:16:07 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 05:00:57 PM
I know lads who've moved to Benidorm to live and work, it's tough times.

That option's gone - with Brexit :nige:
38red
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:20:34 PM »
WHO warn of karaoke drought.
CapsDave
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:31:18 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 06:16:12 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 05:55:43 PM
They should all be closed

Same as restaurants and cafes


Why?

If that's the case, shouldn't all supermarkets?

People need food to live.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:37:09 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 08:31:18 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 06:16:12 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 05:55:43 PM
They should all be closed

Same as restaurants and cafes


Why?

If that's the case, shouldn't all supermarkets?

People need food to live.



PARASITES LIKE YOU CAN LIVE OFF SKIN FOR YEARS   :like: :wanker: :like:
tunstall
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:10:04 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 08:31:18 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 06:16:12 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 05:55:43 PM
They should all be closed

Same as restaurants and cafes


Why?

If that's the case, shouldn't all supermarkets?

People need food to live.

Don't confuse him for fucks sake
Tom_Trinder
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:21:43 PM »
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Yesterday at 05:14:22 PM
Can only pay for drinks at Wetherspoons by card, wont accept cash  :gaz:

They'll accept cash, but would prefer contactless.

I was in tonight.

 
Bobupanddown
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:39:44 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:37:09 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 08:31:18 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 06:16:12 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 05:55:43 PM
They should all be closed

Same as restaurants and cafes


Why?

If that's the case, shouldn't all supermarkets?

People need food to live.



PARASITES LIKE YOU CAN LIVE OFF SKIN FOR YEARS   :like: :wanker: :like:

  mcl
CapsDave
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:21:08 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:37:09 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 08:31:18 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 06:16:12 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 05:55:43 PM
They should all be closed

Same as restaurants and cafes


Why?

If that's the case, shouldn't all supermarkets?

People need food to live.



PARASITES LIKE YOU CAN LIVE OFF SKIN FOR YEARS   :like: :wanker: :like:


Didnt take you long to get back at it after your flounce you bald big titted dwarf.
Bernie
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:17:51 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 06:28:20 PM
It was just on talkSPORT news that you have to pay by card, can't stand at the bar and have to sit at a table at Wetherspoons.

Fuck's sake!  :unlike: 

People shouldn't be stood at the bar anyway, getting in the way of people trying to get served.

They have those high tables if you prefer to stand rather than sit.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:54:53 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 11:17:51 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 06:28:20 PM
It was just on talkSPORT news that you have to pay by card, can't stand at the bar and have to sit at a table at Wetherspoons.

Fuck's sake!  :unlike: 

People shouldn't be stood at the bar anyway, getting in the way of people trying to get served.

They have those high tables if you prefer to stand rather than sit.

Why are you trying to get served at the bar? Use the app you fucking luddite.
V6
« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:25:27 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:54:53 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 11:17:51 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 06:28:20 PM
It was just on talkSPORT news that you have to pay by card, can't stand at the bar and have to sit at a table at Wetherspoons.

Fuck's sake!  :unlike: 

People shouldn't be stood at the bar anyway, getting in the way of people trying to get served.

They have those high tables if you prefer to stand rather than sit.

Why are you trying to get served at the bar? Use the app you fucking luddite.

much prefer to use cash don't want the banks knowing what i spend in boozers  :wanker:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:37:13 PM »
Quote from: V6 on Today at 09:25:27 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:54:53 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 11:17:51 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 06:28:20 PM
It was just on talkSPORT news that you have to pay by card, can't stand at the bar and have to sit at a table at Wetherspoons.

Fuck's sake!  :unlike: 

People shouldn't be stood at the bar anyway, getting in the way of people trying to get served.

They have those high tables if you prefer to stand rather than sit.

Why are you trying to get served at the bar? Use the app you fucking luddite.

much prefer to use cash don't want the banks knowing what i spend in boozers  :wanker:

I would never show my doctor my credit card statement. I would be exposed.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:11:28 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 06:28:20 PM
It was just on talkSPORT news that you have to pay by card, can't stand at the bar and have to sit at a table at Wetherspoons.

Fuck's sake!  :unlike: 

Just paid by cash and stood at bar chatting to staff for five minutes.
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #24 on: Today at 02:25:39 PM »
The pubs that have been closing are generally bad pubs who are owned by real estate companies selling the same tired old beer that they own and force upon people at inflated prices.

The pubs which are free houses have fared a lot better and will continue to do so.

Greed by pub companies is the reason for the pub closures. The customer will always want the best choices and varieties and Im afraid that the days when people just buy teltley inperial and fosters have long gone
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #25 on: Today at 04:49:46 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 02:11:28 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 06:28:20 PM
It was just on talkSPORT news that you have to pay by card, can't stand at the bar and have to sit at a table at Wetherspoons.

Fuck's sake!  :unlike: 

Just paid by cash and stood at bar chatting to staff for five minutes.

Good news. Was that in Boro?
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #26 on: Today at 05:24:09 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 04:49:46 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 02:11:28 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 06:28:20 PM
It was just on talkSPORT news that you have to pay by card, can't stand at the bar and have to sit at a table at Wetherspoons.

Fuck's sake!  :unlike: 

Just paid by cash and stood at bar chatting to staff for five minutes.

Good news. Was that in Boro?

Turnpike Lane. Costa nearby is card and takeaway only.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #27 on: Today at 09:38:07 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 05:24:09 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 04:49:46 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 02:11:28 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 06:28:20 PM
It was just on talkSPORT news that you have to pay by card, can't stand at the bar and have to sit at a table at Wetherspoons.

Fuck's sake!  :unlike: 

Just paid by cash and stood at bar chatting to staff for five minutes.

Good news. Was that in Boro?

Turnpike Lane. Costa nearby is card and takeaway only.

Fifteen minutes drive from my local. Walked past it today and it was absolutely deserted. Three Horseshoes in Whetstone, if you know it...
