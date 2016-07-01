Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace

March 18, 2020, 07:08:43 PM
Topic: Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace
RIK MAYALL
« on: Today at 05:00:57 PM »
Fellow entertainers have been losing venues hand over fist, with my friend Mark from Barnard Castle losing 8 of his next 10 gigs.
I am lucky as so far i've lost none up to 9am this morning.

I'm due to start a 21 day run from Saturday night, but at 3pm today my agent rang to inform me i've lost 11 gigs in the next 17 days.

Saturday at Northallerton has become the first casualty.


9 Care Homes and Sheltered Housing gigs lost over the last two days.


Panic has set in and this is the start of the end of Pubs and Clubs. They will NOT survive this.


I know lads who've moved to Benidorm to live and work, it's tough times.
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:12:39 PM »
This country will look a lot different when we come out of the other side of this.
Dicky2006
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:14:22 PM »
Can only pay for drinks at Wetherspoons by card, wont accept cash  :gaz:
kippers
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:15:29 PM »
Are you fucking serious ?

You do know what pandemic and death are dont you 
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:18:48 PM »
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Today at 05:14:22 PM
Can only pay for drinks at Wetherspoons by card, wont accept cash  :gaz:


NO FUCKING PIE & MASH  😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
tunstall
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:55:43 PM »
They should all be closed

Same as restaurants and cafes
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:16:12 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 05:55:43 PM
They should all be closed

Same as restaurants and cafes


Why?

If that's the case, shouldn't all supermarkets?
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:25:15 PM »
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Today at 05:14:22 PM
Can only pay for drinks at Wetherspoons by card, wont accept cash  :gaz:

Not the one I'm in, they are requesting you pay by card but still accepting cash.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
View Profile WWW
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:28:20 PM »
It was just on talkSPORT news that you have to pay by card, can't stand at the bar and have to sit at a table at Wetherspoons.

Fuck's sake!  :unlike: 
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:32:19 PM »
Should still be OK for a roll around in the car park though.



 :like:
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:52:03 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 06:32:19 PM
Should still be OK for a roll around in the car park though.



 :like:


 :nige:

I'll just stand in the smoking area all night  :like:
