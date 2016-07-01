RIK MAYALL

Online



Posts: 11 173





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 173Once in every lifetime

Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace « on: Today at 05:00:57 PM » Fellow entertainers have been losing venues hand over fist, with my friend Mark from Barnard Castle losing 8 of his next 10 gigs.

I am lucky as so far i've lost none up to 9am this morning.



I'm due to start a 21 day run from Saturday night, but at 3pm today my agent rang to inform me i've lost 11 gigs in the next 17 days.



Saturday at Northallerton has become the first casualty.





9 Care Homes and Sheltered Housing gigs lost over the last two days.





Panic has set in and this is the start of the end of Pubs and Clubs. They will NOT survive this.





I know lads who've moved to Benidorm to live and work, it's tough times.