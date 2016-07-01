Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 18, 2020, 07:08:38 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace (Read 181 times) RIK MAYALL Online Posts: 11 173 Once in every lifetime Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace « on: Today at 05:00:57 PM » Fellow entertainers have been losing venues hand over fist, with my friend Mark from Barnard Castle losing 8 of his next 10 gigs. I am lucky as so far i've lost none up to 9am this morning.I'm due to start a 21 day run from Saturday night, but at 3pm today my agent rang to inform me i've lost 11 gigs in the next 17 days. Saturday at Northallerton has become the first casualty.9 Care Homes and Sheltered Housing gigs lost over the last two days.Panic has set in and this is the start of the end of Pubs and Clubs. They will NOT survive this.I know lads who've moved to Benidorm to live and work, it's tough times. Logged Glory Glory Man United Johnny Thunder Offline Posts: 11 299 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace « Reply #1 on: Today at 05:12:39 PM » This country will look a lot different when we come out of the other side of this. Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.Come back Coulby lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.Come back Monkey lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt. Dicky2006 Offline Posts: 12 071 Re: Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace « Reply #2 on: Today at 05:14:22 PM » Can only pay for drinks at Wetherspoons by card, wont accept cash Logged 2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ kippers Offline Posts: 2 029 Re: Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace « Reply #3 on: Today at 05:15:29 PM » Are you fucking serious ?You do know what pandemic and death are dont you Logged LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 72 868 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace « Reply #4 on: Today at 05:18:48 PM » Quote from: Dicky2006 on Today at 05:14:22 PMCan only pay for drinks at Wetherspoons by card, wont accept cash NO FUCKING PIE & MASH 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... tunstall Offline Posts: 3 255 Re: Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace « Reply #5 on: Today at 05:55:43 PM » They should all be closedSame as restaurants and cafes Logged RIK MAYALL Online Posts: 11 173 Once in every lifetime Re: Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace « Reply #6 on: Today at 06:16:12 PM » Quote from: tunstall on Today at 05:55:43 PMThey should all be closedSame as restaurants and cafes Why?If that's the case, shouldn't all supermarkets? Logged Glory Glory Man United Squarewheelbike Offline Posts: 6 818 Re: Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace « Reply #7 on: Today at 06:25:15 PM » Quote from: Dicky2006 on Today at 05:14:22 PMCan only pay for drinks at Wetherspoons by card, wont accept cash Not the one I'm in, they are requesting you pay by card but still accepting cash. Logged Steve Göldby Mountain King Online Posts: 9 631 Re: Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace « Reply #8 on: Today at 06:28:20 PM » It was just on talkSPORT news that you have to pay by card, can't stand at the bar and have to sit at a table at Wetherspoons.Fuck's sake! Logged Johnny Thunder Offline Posts: 11 299 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace « Reply #9 on: Today at 06:32:19 PM » Should still be OK for a roll around in the car park though. Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.Come back Coulby lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.Come back Monkey lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt. Steve Göldby Mountain King Online Posts: 9 631 Re: Clubs and Pubs are closing at a dramatic pace « Reply #10 on: Today at 06:52:03 PM » Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 06:32:19 PMShould still be OK for a roll around in the car park though. I'll just stand in the smoking area all night Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...