Why has my bouncy tits avatar been deleted?

March 18, 2020, 09:19:07 PM
Author Topic: Why has my bouncy tits avatar been deleted?  (Read 259 times)
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 299


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« on: Today at 03:56:58 PM »
More fuckin do gooder fanny bollocks.




 
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 299


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:59:55 PM »
Admin cunts.



 
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 299


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:04:26 PM »
 :pope2:



 :mido:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 872


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:06:36 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 03:59:55 PM
Admin cunts.



 

DON'T WANT TO BREAK THE BAD NEWS MATE.... BUT NOW AS ADMIN.... DOUGAL HAS ASKED ME TO DELETE YOUR SEXY IMAGE THREAD  😭😭😭😭😭😭
I JUST CAN'T BRING MESELF TO DO IT  😩😩😩😩😩😩
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 299


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:07:58 PM »
I always knew he was a cunt.




 
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 872


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:11:37 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 04:07:58 PM
I always knew he was a cunt.




 


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 631



« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:14:47 PM »
In all seriousness, I haven't touched it, so please check your own settings and the source you got the image from before you start calling me a cunt.

Cunt.   
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 560



« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:15:46 PM »
WHO'S DOUGAL ???   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 299


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:16:53 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 04:14:47 PM
In all seriousness, I haven't touched it, so please check your own settings and the source you got the image from before you start calling me a cunt.

Cunt.   



 mcl





That round circle thing was unclicked in the settings like.



 
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 631



« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:21:06 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 04:16:53 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 04:14:47 PM
In all seriousness, I haven't touched it, so please check your own settings and the source you got the image from before you start calling me a cunt.

Cunt.   



 mcl





That round circle thing was unclicked in the settings like.



 

Just make a new one that says "I am a cunt". That will do the job.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 299


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:24:15 PM »
 charles
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 299


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:37:41 PM »
 :homer:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 872


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:59:25 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 04:15:46 PM
WHO'S DOUGAL ???   

NOT GOT A SCOOBY FUCKING DOO  😂😂😂


upload image


🤔🤔🤔🙄🙄🙄
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
tunstall
Posts: 3 257


« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:54:45 PM »
Johnny

Get the splitty back up as your avatar

Only thing interesting about your posts was looking at her...
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 299


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:30:34 PM »
 
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 171



« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:14:13 PM »
Just FYI - Your new avatar isn't showing the "FLOUNCING" word before "CUNT".

Please fix this you FLOUNCING CUNT.

 :wanker:






 :alastair:
Logged
tunstall
Posts: 3 257


« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:08:38 PM »
I thought he got a "one week cunt ban"?
Logged
