LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 72 868





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 868I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... ALL SCHOOLS IN SCOTLAND AND WALES TO SHUT FRIDAY... « on: Today at 03:06:55 PM » US USELESS CUNTS ALWAYS A WEEK BEHIND 👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......