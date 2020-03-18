OzzyPorter

Offline



Posts: 40





Posts: 40 The best way to get my mother internet in her home? « on: March 18, 2020, 01:56:34 PM » I have bought a laptop which is very basic and user friendly and I intend to get temporary measures in place whereby she can receive incoming video calls from all the family. What is the best way of doing this? Would it be to get a dongle that comes preloaded and I pay it every month to continue using it?



Also, is it possible to have a system in place whereby the internet is activated when a video call comes through? She is 91 so I want to keep the whole process as simple as possible. I'm sure there will be someone on here able to give me some guidance. Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 7 000





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 000Pull your socks up Tel. Re: The best way to get my mother internet in her home? « Reply #1 on: March 18, 2020, 02:14:02 PM » Have you looked at the "portal" from Facebook?

I know fuck all about Facebook but looking at the advert this thing will allow video calls through WhatsApp too.



Just a thought. Good luck.



(There are some switched on IT savvy lads on here so you should be sorted) Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 11 315





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 11 315Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: The best way to get my mother internet in her home? « Reply #2 on: March 18, 2020, 02:16:14 PM »





Surely, considering what we are facing, there will be an understanding neighbour who will allow you to connect her to their wifi. Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.

Come back Coulby lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.

Come back Monkey lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.

OzzyPorter

Offline



Posts: 40





Posts: 40 Re: The best way to get my mother internet in her home? « Reply #5 on: Today at 11:27:52 AM » Thanks for the info, I ended up going for the dongle option with a giff gaff sim card in it. Got a full list of instructions for her and no problems thus far. Family video conference scheduled for Sunday afternoon for Mothers Day whilst sitting down in our respective homes and enjoying lunch. Oddly, it will be the first time the entire family has "sat down" together for over two years so every silver cloud and all that. « Last Edit: Today at 11:34:08 AM by OzzyPorter » Logged