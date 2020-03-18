The best way to get my mother internet in her home?

March 20, 2020
The best way to get my mother internet in her home?
OzzyPorter

March 18, 2020, 01:56:34 PM
I have bought a laptop which is very basic and user friendly and I intend to get temporary measures in place whereby she can receive incoming video calls from all the family. What is the best way of doing this? Would it be to get a dongle that comes preloaded and I pay it every month to continue using it?

Also, is it possible to have a system in place whereby the internet is activated when a video call comes through? She is 91 so I want to keep the whole process as simple as possible. I'm sure there will be someone on here able to give me some guidance.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


Reply #1 on: March 18, 2020, 02:14:02 PM
Have you looked at the "portal" from Facebook?
I know fuck all about Facebook but looking at the advert this thing will allow video calls through WhatsApp too.

Just a thought. Good luck.

(There are some switched on IT savvy lads on here so you should be sorted)
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


Reply #2 on: March 18, 2020, 02:16:14 PM
Surely, considering what we are facing, there will be an understanding neighbour who will allow you to connect her to their wifi.


Logged
Steve Göldby
Posts: 9 641



Reply #3 on: March 18, 2020, 06:58:13 PM
If she's got a mobile, set up the wifi hotspot and use that. That's the easiest and simplest way.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


Reply #4 on: March 18, 2020, 11:19:00 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on March 18, 2020, 06:58:13 PM
If she's got a mobile, set up the wifi hotspot and use that. That's the easiest and simplest way.

Ye she is 91 years old.
She will definitely have a mobile.
Probably an Xbox and Playstation VR too.
A two minute explanation will have her all over wifi hotspots.















Ye fuckin stupid cunt.












 
Logged
OzzyPorter

Reply #5 on: Today at 11:27:52 AM
Thanks for the info, I ended up going for the dongle option with a giff gaff sim card in it. Got a full list of instructions for her and no problems thus far. Family video conference scheduled for Sunday afternoon for Mothers Day whilst sitting down in our respective homes and enjoying lunch. Oddly, it will be the first time the entire family has "sat down" together for over two years so every silver cloud and all that.
Last Edit: Today at 11:34:08 AM by OzzyPorter
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #6 on: Today at 11:31:29 AM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 11:27:52 AM
Thanks for the info, I ended up going for the dongle option with a giff gaff sim card in it. Got a full list of instructions for her and no problems thus far. Family video conference scheduled for Sunday afternoon for Mothers Day whilst sitting down in our respective homes and enjoying lunch. Oddly, it will be the first time the entire family has "sat down" together for over two yours so every silver cloud and all that.

THAT IS GOOD MATE.... FAMILY ARE PRICELESS  👍

OBVIOUS THERE IS SOME JEALOUS SAD SACKS ON ERE JEALOUS OF PEOPLES FAMILY LIFES.... THAT IS WHY THEY MENTION IT COZ THEIR OWN IS IN ADEQUATE 👎

ENJOY 👍
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


Reply #7 on: Today at 11:32:33 AM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 11:27:52 AM
Thanks for the info, I ended up going for the dongle option with a giff gaff sim card in it. Got a full list of instructions for her and no problems thus far. Family video conference scheduled for Sunday afternoon for Mothers Day whilst sitting down in our respective homes and enjoying lunch. Oddly, it will be the first time the entire family has "sat down" together for over two yours so every silver cloud and all that.

Well done.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


Reply #8 on: Today at 11:38:20 AM
Logged
Skinz
Reply #9 on: Today at 12:37:32 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on March 18, 2020, 11:19:00 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on March 18, 2020, 06:58:13 PM
If she's got a mobile, set up the wifi hotspot and use that. That's the easiest and simplest way.

Ye she is 91 years old.
She will definitely have a mobile.
Probably an Xbox and Playstation VR too.
A two minute explanation will have her all over wifi hotspots.

























Ye fuckin stupid cunt.












 

I can't get that out of my head  rava Soz  :pope2:
Logged
Steve Göldby
Reply #10 on: Today at 12:53:37 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on March 18, 2020, 11:19:00 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on March 18, 2020, 06:58:13 PM
If she's got a mobile, set up the wifi hotspot and use that. That's the easiest and simplest way.

Ye she is 91 years old.
She will definitely have a mobile.
Probably an Xbox and Playstation VR too.
A two minute explanation will have her all over wifi hotspots.















Ye fuckin stupid cunt.












 

Yeah, well, not everyone's as thick as you, regardless of age.  :like:
Logged
