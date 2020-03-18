OzzyPorter

The best way to get my mother internet in her home? « on: Today at 01:56:34 PM » I have bought a laptop which is very basic and user friendly and I intend to get temporary measures in place whereby she can receive incoming video calls from all the family. What is the best way of doing this? Would it be to get a dongle that comes preloaded and I pay it every month to continue using it?



Also, is it possible to have a system in place whereby the internet is activated when a video call comes through? She is 91 so I want to keep the whole process as simple as possible. I'm sure there will be someone on here able to give me some guidance.