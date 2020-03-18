The best way to get my mother internet in her home?

March 18, 2020, 07:08:27 PM
Author Topic: The best way to get my mother internet in her home?  (Read 55 times)
OzzyPorter

Posts: 38


« on: Today at 01:56:34 PM »
I have bought a laptop which is very basic and user friendly and I intend to get temporary measures in place whereby she can receive incoming video calls from all the family. What is the best way of doing this? Would it be to get a dongle that comes preloaded and I pay it every month to continue using it?

Also, is it possible to have a system in place whereby the internet is activated when a video call comes through? She is 91 so I want to keep the whole process as simple as possible. I'm sure there will be someone on here able to give me some guidance.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 981


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:14:02 PM »
Have you looked at the "portal" from Facebook?
I know fuck all about Facebook but looking at the advert this thing will allow video calls through WhatsApp too.

Just a thought. Good luck.

(There are some switched on IT savvy lads on here so you should be sorted)
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 299


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:16:14 PM »
Surely, considering what we are facing, there will be an understanding neighbour who will allow you to connect her to their wifi.


 :like:
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 631



« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:58:13 PM »
If she's got a mobile, set up the wifi hotspot and use that. That's the easiest and simplest way.
