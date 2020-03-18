The best way to get my mother internet in her home? Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 18, 2020, 07:08:27 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board The best way to get my mother internet in her home? Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: The best way to get my mother internet in her home? (Read 55 times) OzzyPorter Offline Posts: 38 The best way to get my mother internet in her home? « on: Today at 01:56:34 PM » I have bought a laptop which is very basic and user friendly and I intend to get temporary measures in place whereby she can receive incoming video calls from all the family. What is the best way of doing this? Would it be to get a dongle that comes preloaded and I pay it every month to continue using it?Also, is it possible to have a system in place whereby the internet is activated when a video call comes through? She is 91 so I want to keep the whole process as simple as possible. I'm sure there will be someone on here able to give me some guidance. Logged TerryCochranesSocks Offline Posts: 6 981 Pull your socks up Tel. Re: The best way to get my mother internet in her home? « Reply #1 on: Today at 02:14:02 PM » Have you looked at the "portal" from Facebook?I know fuck all about Facebook but looking at the advert this thing will allow video calls through WhatsApp too.Just a thought. Good luck.(There are some switched on IT savvy lads on here so you should be sorted) Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures Johnny Thunder Offline Posts: 11 299 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: The best way to get my mother internet in her home? « Reply #2 on: Today at 02:16:14 PM » Surely, considering what we are facing, there will be an understanding neighbour who will allow you to connect her to their wifi. Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.Come back Coulby lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.Come back Monkey lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt. Steve Göldby Mountain King Online Posts: 9 631 Re: The best way to get my mother internet in her home? « Reply #3 on: Today at 06:58:13 PM » If she's got a mobile, set up the wifi hotspot and use that. That's the easiest and simplest way. Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...