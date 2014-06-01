TORTURED MIND YOU ARE SLIPPING LAD 👎 Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 18, 2020, 04:49:13 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board TORTURED MIND YOU ARE SLIPPING LAD 👎 Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: TORTURED MIND YOU ARE SLIPPING LAD 👎 (Read 189 times) LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 72 859 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... TORTURED MIND YOU ARE SLIPPING LAD 👎 « on: Today at 01:44:15 PM » 3 TIMES THIS MAN HAS BEEN TO HOME BARGAINS TODAY IN STOCKTON 👎DOES ANYONE KNOW HIS NAME OR COULD HAZARD A GUESS 👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Tortured_Mind TM Online Posts: 14 558 Re: TORTURED MIND YOU ARE SLIPPING LAD 👎 « Reply #1 on: Today at 01:49:35 PM » CHEEKY TWATS AREN'T THE !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats mingebag Offline Posts: 4 454 Re: TORTURED MIND YOU ARE SLIPPING LAD 👎 « Reply #2 on: Today at 01:59:49 PM » John Smith Logged Bobupanddown Online Posts: 1 820 Re: TORTURED MIND YOU ARE SLIPPING LAD 👎 « Reply #3 on: Today at 02:02:48 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:44:15 PM3 TIMES THIS MAN HAS BEEN TO HOME BARGAINS TODAY IN STOCKTON 👎DOES ANYONE KNOW HIS NAME OR COULD HAZARD A GUESS 👎What a fucking cunt, I bet if someone lamped him there'd be 20 police there and a 6 month sentence dished out in seconds though. Logged Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 295 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: TORTURED MIND YOU ARE SLIPPING LAD 👎 « Reply #4 on: Today at 02:17:50 PM » I hope the cunt shits himself inside out. Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.Come back Coulby lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.Come back Monkey lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt. RIK MAYALL Online Posts: 11 171 Once in every lifetime Re: TORTURED MIND YOU ARE SLIPPING LAD 👎 « Reply #5 on: Today at 02:19:59 PM » Facebook is making this cunt famous.Saying that, the supermarket should not have allowed him to purchase all those. Logged Glory Glory Man United El Capitan Online Posts: 40 627 Re: TORTURED MIND YOU ARE SLIPPING LAD 👎 « Reply #6 on: Today at 02:21:02 PM » Maybe he's doing his good deed for the day Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. kippers Offline Posts: 2 029 Re: TORTURED MIND YOU ARE SLIPPING LAD 👎 « Reply #7 on: Today at 02:21:40 PM » These cunts have no shame. Son's mate has a shop and said the Pakis have wiped out the cash and carries. Logged Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 295 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: TORTURED MIND YOU ARE SLIPPING LAD 👎 « Reply #8 on: Today at 02:29:48 PM » Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.Come back Coulby lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.Come back Monkey lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt. CapsDave Online Posts: 4 259 Re: TORTURED MIND YOU ARE SLIPPING LAD 👎 « Reply #9 on: Today at 02:56:44 PM » The man in the picture is heavily involved in a local charity and has been delivering items to elderly and vulnerable people who are unable to leave the house. Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PMTell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them. LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 72 859 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: TORTURED MIND YOU ARE SLIPPING LAD 👎 « Reply #10 on: Today at 03:09:32 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:21:02 PMMaybe he's doing his good deed for the day WHAT'S YOUR GOOD DEED FOR TODAY ?WANK A STRANGER OFF 👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... T_Bone Online Posts: 1 755 Re: TORTURED MIND YOU ARE SLIPPING LAD 👎 « Reply #11 on: Today at 03:20:00 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:44:15 PM3 TIMES THIS MAN HAS BEEN TO HOME BARGAINS TODAY IN STOCKTON 👎DOES ANYONE KNOW HIS NAME OR COULD HAZARD A GUESS 👎Mustafa Crap? Logged You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job. El Capitan Online Posts: 40 627 Re: TORTURED MIND YOU ARE SLIPPING LAD 👎 « Reply #12 on: Today at 04:18:56 PM » Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 02:56:44 PMThe man in the picture is heavily involved in a local charity and has been delivering items to elderly and vulnerable people who are unable to leave the house. good on him Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 295 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: TORTURED MIND YOU ARE SLIPPING LAD 👎 « Reply #13 on: Today at 04:23:23 PM » So none of the elderly people round his way needed a tin of Pek or some Cumin?Just bog rolls. Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.Come back Coulby lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.Come back Monkey lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt. El Capitan Online Posts: 40 627 Re: TORTURED MIND YOU ARE SLIPPING LAD 👎 « Reply #14 on: Today at 04:26:05 PM » Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 04:23:23 PMSo none of the elderly people round his way needed a tin of Pek or some Cumin?Just bog rolls. Or that Alpecin caffeine shampoo like lids was dishing out Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. Tortured_Mind TM Online Posts: 14 558 Re: TORTURED MIND YOU ARE SLIPPING LAD 👎 « Reply #15 on: Today at 04:31:06 PM » ARE YOU ALRIGHT IN LANKY THERE LAD ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. 