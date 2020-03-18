TORTURED MIND YOU ARE SLIPPING LAD 👎 Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 18, 2020, 02:16:50 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board TORTURED MIND YOU ARE SLIPPING LAD 👎 Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: TORTURED MIND YOU ARE SLIPPING LAD 👎 (Read 46 times) LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 72 851 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... TORTURED MIND YOU ARE SLIPPING LAD 👎 « on: Today at 01:44:15 PM » 3 TIMES THIS MAN HAS BEEN TO HOME BARGAINS TODAY IN STOCKTON 👎DOES ANYONE KNOW HIS NAME OR COULD HAZARD A GUESS 👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Tortured_Mind TM Online Posts: 14 556 Re: TORTURED MIND YOU ARE SLIPPING LAD 👎 « Reply #1 on: Today at 01:49:35 PM » CHEEKY TWATS AREN'T THE !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats mingebag Online Posts: 4 454 Re: TORTURED MIND YOU ARE SLIPPING LAD 👎 « Reply #2 on: Today at 01:59:49 PM » John Smith Logged Bobupanddown Online Posts: 1 819 Re: TORTURED MIND YOU ARE SLIPPING LAD 👎 « Reply #3 on: Today at 02:02:48 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:44:15 PM3 TIMES THIS MAN HAS BEEN TO HOME BARGAINS TODAY IN STOCKTON 👎DOES ANYONE KNOW HIS NAME OR COULD HAZARD A GUESS 👎What a fucking cunt, I bet if someone lamped him there'd be 20 police there and a 6 month sentence dished out in seconds though. Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...