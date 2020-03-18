TORTURED MIND YOU ARE SLIPPING LAD 👎

March 18, 2020, 02:16:45 PM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Author Topic: TORTURED MIND YOU ARE SLIPPING LAD 👎  (Read 44 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online Online

Posts: 72 851


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 01:44:15 PM »
3 TIMES THIS MAN HAS BEEN TO HOME BARGAINS TODAY IN STOCKTON  👎

DOES ANYONE KNOW HIS NAME OR COULD HAZARD A GUESS  👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online Online

Posts: 14 556



« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:49:35 PM »
CHEEKY TWATS AREN'T THE !!!   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
mingebag
Online Online

Posts: 4 454



« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:59:49 PM »
John Smith  :pd:
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online Online

Posts: 1 819


« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:02:48 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:44:15 PM
3 TIMES THIS MAN HAS BEEN TO HOME BARGAINS TODAY IN STOCKTON  👎

DOES ANYONE KNOW HIS NAME OR COULD HAZARD A GUESS  👎



What a fucking cunt, I bet if someone lamped him there'd be 20 police there and a 6 month sentence dished out in seconds though.

Logged
