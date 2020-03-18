WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE CHINESE WAY OF LIFE ?

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Author Topic: WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE CHINESE WAY OF LIFE ?  (Read 338 times)
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 12:14:56 PM »
https://www.elitereaders.com/dead-fetuses-china/


FUCKS SAKE  👎👎👎
Logged
kippers
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:22:25 PM »
You believe that ?
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:23:55 PM »
I don't believe this is real. The pictures look Photoshopped to me and the whole article is an advert for Horny Goat Weed.  

But if it is true, criminal charges are well in order.  :unlike:
Logged
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:26:32 PM »
I'M NOT A FAN OF PHOTOSHOPPING AT ALL !!!   oleary
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:26:56 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 12:22:25 PM
You believe that ?


I BELIEVE THEY ARE CAPABLE OF ANYTHING YES   souey
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:27:41 PM »
Think it's all wong.
Logged
ZombieTits
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:52:16 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:14:56 PM
https://www.elitereaders.com/dead-fetuses-china/


FUCKS SAKE  👎👎👎

Only Leon Tits would be stupid enough to believe that 👍👍👍👍👍😂😂😂🍉🍉🍉😂😂😂
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 868


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:53:41 PM »
Quote from: ZombieTits on Today at 01:52:16 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:14:56 PM
https://www.elitereaders.com/dead-fetuses-china/


FUCKS SAKE  👎👎👎

Only Leon Tits would be stupid enough to believe that 👍👍👍👍👍😂😂😂🍉🍉🍉😂😂😂


GO ON CLEVER CUNT PROOVE TO ME IT'S NOT TRUE  👍
Logged
ZombieTits
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:57:40 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:53:41 PM
Quote from: ZombieTits on Today at 01:52:16 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:14:56 PM
https://www.elitereaders.com/dead-fetuses-china/


FUCKS SAKE  👎👎👎

Only Leon Tits would be stupid enough to believe that 👍👍👍👍👍😂😂😂🍉🍉🍉😂😂😂


GO ON CLEVER CUNT PROOVE TO ME IT'S NOT TRUE  👍

No problem man titty...just email me at the address you have and I'll get right on it for you 😂😂😂😂😂😂👍👍👍🍉🍉
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:05:23 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:14:56 PM
https://www.elitereaders.com/dead-fetuses-china/


FUCKS SAKE  👎👎👎

That's probably fake but the disgusting cunt will eat live frogs and baby birds.

When you starve a population to death they'll eat anything to survive, another successful example of socialism.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:13:44 PM »
The value of life over there is fuck all.

Remember that poor little girl just ran over by a truck as if she was shite.
Then every cunt walking by just left her in a fuckin pool of blood.
Then another fucker drove over her.


No good cunts.
Logged
kippers
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:26:03 PM »
They are no good cunts thats for sure.

When I first went there, I thought the commies were all for pulling together, fuck me, it was absolutely dog eat dog mentality.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:30:07 PM »
IM SO GLAD YOU LADS ARE ABIDING BY STEVES NEW  OUTLOOK IN LIFE 👍

NO GOOD CUNTS DOESNT SOUND NOWHERE NEAR AS BAD AS WRONG UNS  👍

I WON'T HAVE TO GIVE YOU A WEEKS BAN THANK FUCK  👍😂👍
Logged
kippers
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:42:42 PM »
Is there something wrong with you ?  Or are you just totally bored ?
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:01:50 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 03:42:42 PM
Is there something wrong with you ?  Or are you just totally bored ?


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:02:48 PM »



🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
Logged
Skinz
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:57:24 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 02:13:44 PM
The value of life over there is fuck all.

Remember that poor little girl just ran over by a truck as if she was shite.
Then every cunt walking by just left her in a fuckin pool of blood.
Then another fucker drove over her.


No good cunts.

That's probably more to do with the strange laws they have over there when it comes to the accused/blame. They know they could be paying out for the rest of their lives just for being there. That's why they walk on as though they have seen fuckall.

Strange, unhygienic bunch the Chinese
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:02:57 PM »
DO YOU THINK ALL THESE YEARS AT COLIN CHENG WHEN I HAVE BEEN EATING CHICKEN.... DO YOU THINK IT MIGHT HAVE BEEN CAT  🐱

ASKING FOR A FRIEND  👍😂😂😂👍😻
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:05:48 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 03:42:42 PM
Is there something wrong with you ?  Or are you just totally bored ?


He sits on his own in the brunnies all day. So a bit of both!
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:34:50 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:05:48 PM
Quote from: kippers on Today at 03:42:42 PM
Is there something wrong with you ?  Or are you just totally bored ?


He sits on his own in the brunnies all day. So a bit of both!


BEEN IN REDCAR ALL DAY BUMCAT  👍

NEVER BEEN NO WHERE NEAR THE BRUNNIES YA NO NOTHING CUNT  👎😂😂😂😂😂👎

TRY AGAIN LOSER 👍🤣🤣🤣👍
Logged
