WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE CHINESE WAY OF LIFE ? Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 18, 2020, 02:16:39 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE CHINESE WAY OF LIFE ? Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE CHINESE WAY OF LIFE ? (Read 131 times) LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 72 851 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE CHINESE WAY OF LIFE ? « on: Today at 12:14:56 PM » https://www.elitereaders.com/dead-fetuses-china/FUCKS SAKE 👎👎👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... kippers Offline Posts: 2 025 Re: WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE CHINESE WAY OF LIFE ? « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:22:25 PM » You believe that ? Logged Steve Göldby Mountain King Offline Posts: 9 624 Re: WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE CHINESE WAY OF LIFE ? « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:23:55 PM » I don't believe this is real. The pictures look Photoshopped to me and the whole article is an advert for Horny Goat Weed. But if it is true, criminal charges are well in order. Logged Tortured_Mind TM Online Posts: 14 556 Re: WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE CHINESE WAY OF LIFE ? « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:26:32 PM » I'M NOT A FAN OF PHOTOSHOPPING AT ALL !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 72 851 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE CHINESE WAY OF LIFE ? « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:26:56 PM » Quote from: kippers on Today at 12:22:25 PMYou believe that ?I BELIEVE THEY ARE CAPABLE OF ANYTHING YES Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Westlane_rightwinger Online Posts: 536 Fred West ruined my wife Re: WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE CHINESE WAY OF LIFE ? « Reply #5 on: Today at 01:27:41 PM » Think it's all wong. Logged ZombieTits Online Posts: 749 Re: WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE CHINESE WAY OF LIFE ? « Reply #6 on: Today at 01:52:16 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:14:56 PMhttps://www.elitereaders.com/dead-fetuses-china/FUCKS SAKE 👎👎👎Only Leon Tits would be stupid enough to believe that 👍👍👍👍👍😂😂😂🍉🍉🍉😂😂😂 Logged LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 72 851 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE CHINESE WAY OF LIFE ? « Reply #7 on: Today at 01:53:41 PM » Quote from: ZombieTits on Today at 01:52:16 PMQuote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:14:56 PMhttps://www.elitereaders.com/dead-fetuses-china/FUCKS SAKE 👎👎👎Only Leon Tits would be stupid enough to believe that 👍👍👍👍👍😂😂😂🍉🍉🍉😂😂😂GO ON CLEVER CUNT PROOVE TO ME IT'S NOT TRUE 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... ZombieTits Online Posts: 749 Re: WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE CHINESE WAY OF LIFE ? « Reply #8 on: Today at 01:57:40 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:53:41 PMQuote from: ZombieTits on Today at 01:52:16 PMQuote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:14:56 PMhttps://www.elitereaders.com/dead-fetuses-china/FUCKS SAKE 👎👎👎Only Leon Tits would be stupid enough to believe that 👍👍👍👍👍😂😂😂🍉🍉🍉😂😂😂GO ON CLEVER CUNT PROOVE TO ME IT'S NOT TRUE 👍No problem man titty...just email me at the address you have and I'll get right on it for you 😂😂😂😂😂😂👍👍👍🍉🍉 Logged Bobupanddown Online Posts: 1 819 Re: WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE CHINESE WAY OF LIFE ? « Reply #9 on: Today at 02:05:23 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:14:56 PMhttps://www.elitereaders.com/dead-fetuses-china/FUCKS SAKE 👎👎👎That's probably fake but the disgusting cunt will eat live frogs and baby birds. When you starve a population to death they'll eat anything to survive, another successful example of socialism. Logged Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 283 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE CHINESE WAY OF LIFE ? « Reply #10 on: Today at 02:13:44 PM » The value of life over there is fuck all.Remember that poor little girl just ran over by a truck as if she was shite.Then every cunt walking by just left her in a fuckin pool of blood.Then another fucker drove over her.No good cunts. Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt. Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...