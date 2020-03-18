Johnny Thunder

The value of life over there is fuck all.



Remember that poor little girl just ran over by a truck as if she was shite.

Then every cunt walking by just left her in a fuckin pool of blood.

Then another fucker drove over her.





No good cunts.