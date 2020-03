TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 6 979





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 6 979Pull your socks up Tel.

Re: ARE YOU IN THE ISOLATION ? « Reply #7 on: Today at 02:09:02 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:39:05 PM



Spending time pitching for a sponsor for my book but I can't see anyone committing to anything right now.



This is how it all feels to me right now...



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8wwtbQXTugo



Not locked down but business has ground to a halt and the money is starting to run out fast.Spending time pitching for a sponsor for my book but I can't see anyone committing to anything right now.This is how it all feels to me right now...

Bloody hell Steve!



Chin up son, we're fucking Boro mate, we've seen worse.



Gordon Strachan for example. Bloody hell Steve!Chin up son, we're fucking Boro mate, we've seen worse.Gordon Strachan for example.