|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OzzyPorter
Offline
Posts: 38
|
I sold all my shares in the summer of 2019 in order to purchase a second home in Florida. It cost me $450000 in total and is a beauty. I'm glad I cashed my shares when I did but I really hope that they go back up to a reasonable value for you all.
I've actually been thinking about buying some new shares over the past few days considering how far their values have fallen. Its certainly a good time to get involved again.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
OzzyPorter
Offline
Posts: 38
|
I sold all my shares in the summer of 2019 in order to purchase a second home in Florida. It cost me $450000 in total and is a beauty. I'm glad I cased my shares when I did but I really hope that they go back up to a reasonable value for you all.
I've actually been thinking about buying some new shares over the past few days considering how far their values have fallen. Its certainly a good time to get involved again.
A bit too soon I reckon. I'd give it a few more days yet - never try to catch a falling knife. Good luck whatever you decide.
I like that analogy and your advice is probably the smart play. Thanks.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
What a strange post you selfish fucker
WIN SOME
LOSE SOME LAD 👍😎👍
DRY YER EYES SMELLY ONE 👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
|
|
|
|
|
OzzyPorter
Offline
Posts: 38
|
I sold all my shares in the summer of 2019 in order to purchase a second home in Florida. It cost me $450000 in total and is a beauty. I'm glad I cashed my shares when I did but I really hope that they go back up to a reasonable value for you all.
I've actually been thinking about buying some new shares over the past few days considering how far their values have fallen. Its certainly a good time to get involved again.
MY EXACT PLAN IN 3 YEARS.... GOOD LUCK FELLA 👍😎👍
Thanks. I'm sure your shares will have recovered and increased in value by then.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
OH HERE WE GO AGAIN BRINGING PEOPLES FAMILY IN TO ARGUMENTS.... THE TOTAL NO NO ON THIS BOARD. 👎
YOU ARE WITHOUT DOUBT 👍 THE WORD STEVE GOLDBY DOES NOT LIKE 👎
OUT OF ORDER MENTIONING FAMILY 👎
I'm backing you on this one Lids. Culture change in progress.
Over to you Beerson.
YES FAMILY IS A NO NO..... KEEP THE ARGUMENTS INHOUSE AND KEEP THEM UNOBNOXIOUS 👍
IM ALL FOR THAT 👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
|
|
|
OzzyPorter
Offline
Posts: 38
|
OH HERE WE GO AGAIN BRINGING PEOPLES FAMILY IN TO ARGUMENTS.... THE TOTAL NO NO ON THIS BOARD. 👎
YOU ARE WITHOUT DOUBT 👍 THE WORD STEVE GOLDBY DOES NOT LIKE 👎
OUT OF ORDER MENTIONING FAMILY 👎
I'm backing you on this one Lids. Culture change in progress.
Over to you Beerson.
YES FAMILY IS A NO NO..... KEEP THE ARGUMENTS INHOUSE AND KEEP THEM UNOBNOXIOUS 👍
IM ALL FOR THAT 👍
I agree about the family. Its classless behaviour.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
OH HERE WE GO AGAIN BRINGING PEOPLES FAMILY IN TO ARGUMENTS.... THE TOTAL NO NO ON THIS BOARD. 👎
YOU ARE WITHOUT DOUBT 👍 THE WORD STEVE GOLDBY DOES NOT LIKE 👎
OUT OF ORDER MENTIONING FAMILY 👎
I'm backing you on this one Lids. Culture change in progress.
Over to you Beerson.
YES FAMILY IS A NO NO..... KEEP THE ARGUMENTS INHOUSE AND KEEP THEM UNOBNOXIOUS 👍
IM ALL FOR THAT 👍
I agree about the family. Its classless behaviour.
SO YOU HAVE READ ALL OF QUEERSONS POSTS THEN 👍😂😂😂👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
|
|
|
|
|
El Capitan
|
OH HERE WE GO AGAIN BRINGING PEOPLES FAMILY IN TO ARGUMENTS.... THE TOTAL NO NO ON THIS BOARD. 👎
YOU ARE WITHOUT DOUBT 👍 THE WORD STEVE GOLDBY DOES NOT LIKE 👎
OUT OF ORDER MENTIONING FAMILY 👎
I'm backing you on this one Lids. Culture change in progress.
Over to you Beerson.
YES FAMILY IS A NO NO..... KEEP THE ARGUMENTS INHOUSE AND KEEP THEM UNOBNOXIOUS 👍
IM ALL FOR THAT 👍
Pity you couldn't show a bit of class when a certain poster's father sadly passed away eh
|
|
|
|
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
|
|
|
Bernie
|
BEEN TOTALLY WIPED OUT 👍😂😂😂👍
THE BLOKES NOT GOT A POT TO PISS IN 👎
AND WAIT TILL THE TAXMAN CATCHES UP WITH HIM 👍😂👍
NO WONDER HE IS SHITTING HIMSELF 👍😂😂😂👍
I don't own any shares, other than about 200 I got free when Standard Life demutualised.
And I pay more in tax than you earn.
You are really going to have to up your game little legs.
1/10.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
|
|
|
Bernie
|
OH HERE WE GO AGAIN BRINGING PEOPLES FAMILY IN TO ARGUMENTS.... THE TOTAL NO NO ON THIS BOARD. 👎
YOU ARE WITHOUT DOUBT 👍 THE WORD STEVE GOLDBY DOES NOT LIKE 👎
OUT OF ORDER MENTIONING FAMILY 👎
I'm backing you on this one Lids. Culture change in progress.
Over to you Beerson.
YES FAMILY IS A NO NO..... KEEP THE ARGUMENTS INHOUSE AND KEEP THEM UNOBNOXIOUS 👍
IM ALL FOR THAT 👍
Pity you couldn't show a bit of class when a certain poster's father sadly passed away eh
Indeed. He's a hypocritical cunt.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
OH HERE WE GO AGAIN BRINGING PEOPLES FAMILY IN TO ARGUMENTS.... THE TOTAL NO NO ON THIS BOARD. 👎
YOU ARE WITHOUT DOUBT 👍 THE WORD STEVE GOLDBY DOES NOT LIKE 👎
OUT OF ORDER MENTIONING FAMILY 👎
I'm backing you on this one Lids. Culture change in progress.
Over to you Beerson.
YES FAMILY IS A NO NO..... KEEP THE ARGUMENTS INHOUSE AND KEEP THEM UNOBNOXIOUS 👍
IM ALL FOR THAT 👍
Pity you couldn't show a bit of class when a certain poster's father sadly passed away eh
I DON'T BELIEVE IT EVER HAPPENED 👎
GINGA BOLLOX WAS ALWAYS PLAYING THE SYMPATHY CARD 👎
PUT THAT IN YA BOOKIES PEN BACK 👍
AND SMOKE IT 👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
|
|