March 18, 2020, 04:49:06 PM
Author Topic: BERNIES SHARES 👍  (Read 317 times)
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 09:52:23 AM »
BEEN TOTALLY WIPED OUT  👍😂😂😂👍

THE BLOKES NOT GOT A POT TO PISS IN  👎

AND WAIT TILL THE TAXMAN CATCHES UP WITH HIM  👍😂👍


NO WONDER HE IS SHITTING HIMSELF  👍😂😂😂👍
Bobupanddown
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:31:01 AM »
And yours and mine you daft fucker, they're all down massively.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:51:18 AM »
And yours and mine you daft fucker, they're all down massively.



MINE ALREADY GONE BACK UP MATE.... CHINA OPENING UP THEIR PHARMICIES AGAIN 👍
kippers
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:57:28 AM »
What a strange post you selfish fucker  :lenin:
Wee_Willie
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:58:31 AM »
Not many risers today .... sick post mate
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:59:06 AM »
AND HE WONDERS WHY HIS DAUGHTER CALLED HIM A SLUG IN FRONT OF THE CROSS AND HER BOYFRIEND FRONTED HIM  :alf: :nige:


BEER ME LIL MAN  :beer: :beer: :beer:
OzzyPorter

« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:01:03 AM »
I sold all my shares in the summer of 2019 in order to purchase a second home in Florida. It cost me $450000 in total and is a beauty. I'm glad I cashed my shares when I did but I really hope that they go back up to a reasonable value for you all.

I've actually been thinking about buying some new shares over the past few days considering how far their values have fallen. Its certainly a good time to get involved again.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:02:24 AM »
A bit too soon I reckon. I'd give it a few more days yet - never try to catch a falling knife. Good luck whatever you decide.
OzzyPorter

« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:03:46 AM »
I like that analogy and your advice is probably the smart play. Thanks.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:07:44 AM »
OH HERE WE GO AGAIN BRINGING PEOPLES FAMILY IN TO ARGUMENTS.... THE TOTAL NO NO  ON THIS BOARD. 👎

YOU ARE WITHOUT DOUBT 👍 THE WORD STEVE GOLDBY DOES NOT LIKE  👎

OUT OF ORDER MENTIONING FAMILY  👎
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:09:16 AM »
WIN SOME
LOSE SOME LAD 👍😎👍

DRY YER EYES SMELLY ONE 👍
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:10:32 AM »
MY EXACT PLAN IN 3 YEARS.... GOOD LUCK FELLA  👍😎👍
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:13:21 AM »
I'm backing you on this one Lids. Culture change in progress.

Over to you Beerson.
OzzyPorter

« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:14:33 AM »
Thanks. I'm sure your shares will have recovered and increased in value by then.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:16:18 AM »
YES FAMILY IS A NO NO..... KEEP THE ARGUMENTS INHOUSE  AND KEEP THEM UNOBNOXIOUS  👍

IM ALL FOR THAT 👍
OzzyPorter

« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:17:48 AM »
I agree about the family. Its classless behaviour.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:21:15 AM »
I agree about the family. Its classless behaviour.


SO YOU HAVE READ ALL OF QUEERSONS POSTS THEN  👍😂😂😂👍
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:32:55 AM »
SORRY LIDS  :like:

MY TEMPER GOT THE BETTER OF ME BUD  :like:

BEER ME  :beer: :beer: :beer:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:41:09 AM »
WELL DONE FELLA  👍🍺👍

LET'S KEEP IT SWEET  👍🍺👍
El Capitan
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:17:27 PM »
Pity you couldn't show a bit of class when a certain poster's father sadly passed away eh
Bernie
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:28:59 PM »
I don't own any shares, other than about 200 I got free when Standard Life demutualised.

And I pay more in tax than you earn.

You are really going to have to up your game little legs.

1/10.
Bernie
« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:29:29 PM »
Indeed. He's a hypocritical cunt.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:26:32 PM »
I DON'T BELIEVE IT EVER HAPPENED  👎
GINGA BOLLOX WAS ALWAYS PLAYING THE SYMPATHY CARD  👎

PUT THAT IN  YA BOOKIES PEN BACK  👍

AND SMOKE IT  👍
El Capitan
« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:17:14 PM »
I think youre probably ashamed of some of the stuff you posted, but too little a man to admit it.



Your old fella is elderly isnt he? Put yourself in another mans shoes etc
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #24 on: Today at 04:30:10 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:17:14 PM

Your old fella is wrinkly isnt it? Put yourself in another mans y-fronts etc

 mick
