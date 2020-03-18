OOOOOPS....... 👀👀👀

March 18, 2020, 11:31:03 AM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

OOOOOPS....... 👀👀👀
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 09:47:16 AM »
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/11181933/leeds-championship-elf-coronavirus-promotion-doubt/?utm_medium=Social&utm_campaign=sunfootballfacebook160320&utm_source=Facebook#Echobox=1584358041


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:59:33 AM »
You're out of date...

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/51934215

Try and keep up...  :chrisk: :basil:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:01:44 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 09:59:33 AM
You're out of date...

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/51934215

Try and keep up...  :chrisk: :basil:

BUT MOST PEOPLE WITH ANY SAVVY KNOW THAT WON'T HAPPEN  👎

WHICH CATEGORY DO YOU FALL IN TOO  😁😁😁
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:05:03 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:01:44 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 09:59:33 AM
You're out of date...

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/51934215

Try and keep up...  :chrisk: :basil:

BUT MOST PEOPLE WITH ANY SAVVY KNOW THAT WON'T HAPPEN  👎

WHICH CATEGORY DO YOU FALL IN TOO  😁😁😁

The season will be finished, somehow. There's no way it will be voided.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:07:00 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 10:05:03 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:01:44 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 09:59:33 AM
You're out of date...

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/51934215

Try and keep up...  :chrisk: :basil:

BUT MOST PEOPLE WITH ANY SAVVY KNOW THAT WON'T HAPPEN  👎

WHICH CATEGORY DO YOU FALL IN TOO  😁😁😁

The season will be finished, somehow. There's no way it will be voided.


YER ON A LOSER THERE THEN LAD  👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:09:57 AM »
PAPER SCISSORS STONE ???         oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:17:24 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:07:00 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 10:05:03 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:01:44 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 09:59:33 AM
You're out of date...

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/51934215

Try and keep up...  :chrisk: :basil:

BUT MOST PEOPLE WITH ANY SAVVY KNOW THAT WON'T HAPPEN  👎

WHICH CATEGORY DO YOU FALL IN TOO  😁😁😁

The season will be finished, somehow. There's no way it will be voided.


YER ON A LOSER THERE THEN LAD  👍

We'll see what happens but there's a definite will to get it done.  :like:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-8124097/Premier-League-clubs-plan-play-92-remaining-games-closed-doors-neutral-grounds.html
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:29:29 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 10:17:24 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:07:00 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 10:05:03 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:01:44 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 09:59:33 AM
You're out of date...

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/51934215

Try and keep up...  :chrisk: :basil:

BUT MOST PEOPLE WITH ANY SAVVY KNOW THAT WON'T HAPPEN  👎

WHICH CATEGORY DO YOU FALL IN TOO  😁😁😁

The season will be finished, somehow. There's no way it will be voided.


YER ON A LOSER THERE THEN LAD  👍

We'll see what happens but there's a definite will to get it done.  :like:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-8124097/Premier-League-clubs-plan-play-92-remaining-games-closed-doors-neutral-grounds.html

I don't think anyone doubts that Steve but if that's not possible by June 31st then there is no other option but a void season and start again.

Logged
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:53:37 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 10:17:24 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:07:00 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 10:05:03 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:01:44 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 09:59:33 AM
You're out of date...

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/51934215

Try and keep up...  :chrisk: :basil:

BUT MOST PEOPLE WITH ANY SAVVY KNOW THAT WON'T HAPPEN  👎

WHICH CATEGORY DO YOU FALL IN TOO  😁😁😁

The season will be finished, somehow. There's no way it will be voided.


YER ON A LOSER THERE THEN LAD  👍

We'll see what happens but there's a definite will to get it done.  :like:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-8124097/Premier-League-clubs-plan-play-92-remaining-games-closed-doors-neutral-grounds.html

TALK IS CHEAP  👍

TOO MUCH OF IT IN BRITAIN AND NOT ENOUGH ACTION  😡

NUETRAL GROUNDS YA SAY  🤔

YEAH CAN SEE THAT WORKING..... NOT  👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:57:45 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:29:29 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 10:17:24 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:07:00 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 10:05:03 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:01:44 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 09:59:33 AM
You're out of date...

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/51934215

Try and keep up...  :chrisk: :basil:

BUT MOST PEOPLE WITH ANY SAVVY KNOW THAT WON'T HAPPEN  👎

WHICH CATEGORY DO YOU FALL IN TOO  😁😁😁

The season will be finished, somehow. There's no way it will be voided.


YER ON A LOSER THERE THEN LAD  👍

We'll see what happens but there's a definite will to get it done.  :like:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-8124097/Premier-League-clubs-plan-play-92-remaining-games-closed-doors-neutral-grounds.html

I don't think anyone doubts that Steve but if that's not possible by June 31st then there is no other option but a void season and start again.



Not true at all - we could play through the summer and Autumn and shorten next season if necessary.

31st June? I knew this year was strange but we seem to have two leap year days now...     
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:59:43 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:53:37 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 10:17:24 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:07:00 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 10:05:03 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:01:44 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 09:59:33 AM
You're out of date...

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/51934215

Try and keep up...  :chrisk: :basil:

BUT MOST PEOPLE WITH ANY SAVVY KNOW THAT WON'T HAPPEN  👎

WHICH CATEGORY DO YOU FALL IN TOO  😁😁😁

The season will be finished, somehow. There's no way it will be voided.


YER ON A LOSER THERE THEN LAD  👍

We'll see what happens but there's a definite will to get it done.  :like:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-8124097/Premier-League-clubs-plan-play-92-remaining-games-closed-doors-neutral-grounds.html

TALK IS CHEAP  👍

TOO MUCH OF IT IN BRITAIN AND NOT ENOUGH ACTION  😡

NUETRAL GROUNDS YA SAY  🤔

YEAH CAN SEE THAT WORKING..... NOT  👎

You're right about talk being cheap but I actually can see this working. The decision is made tomorrow apparently so fingers crossed we get some sort of solution. This might not be ideal but it's better than what we have now... 
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:20:08 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 10:59:43 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:53:37 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 10:17:24 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:07:00 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 10:05:03 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:01:44 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 09:59:33 AM
You're out of date...

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/51934215

Try and keep up...  :chrisk: :basil:

BUT MOST PEOPLE WITH ANY SAVVY KNOW THAT WON'T HAPPEN  👎

WHICH CATEGORY DO YOU FALL IN TOO  😁😁😁

The season will be finished, somehow. There's no way it will be voided.


YER ON A LOSER THERE THEN LAD  👍

We'll see what happens but there's a definite will to get it done.  :like:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-8124097/Premier-League-clubs-plan-play-92-remaining-games-closed-doors-neutral-grounds.html

TALK IS CHEAP  👍

TOO MUCH OF IT IN BRITAIN AND NOT ENOUGH ACTION  😡

NUETRAL GROUNDS YA SAY  🤔

YEAH CAN SEE THAT WORKING..... NOT  👎

You're right about talk being cheap but I actually can see this working. The decision is made tomorrow apparently so fingers crossed we get some sort of solution. This might not be ideal but it's better than what we have now... 


FUCKING HELL WE CANT WIN HOME OR AWAY  👎

HOW THE FUCK WE GONNA WIN ON NEUTRAL GROUND ?

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
