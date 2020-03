BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



LIDDLE PULLED INTO ASDA CARPARK « on: March 18, 2020, 09:16:37 AM »



"MISSION ANDREX" HE HAD WRITTEN ACROSS HIS TIGHT FITTED TITTED TSHIRT THAT USUALLY SAID "SERGIO TARQUEENIE", HE STRODE INTO ASDA NOW LIKE A BEEGEE HAVING DISCARDED THE WALK HE HAD COPIED FROM USUAL SUSPECTS KEVIN SPACEY.



HE HAD THE FILM ONE TOO MANY TIMES IN HIS PORTAKABIN, THE LADS!!!! PUT IT ON WHILE HE USUALLY REQUESTED WHITE CHICKS OR AMERICAN PIE:BAND CAMP. HE WAS SILENCED ON OCCASSION WITH A SMACK IN THE MOUTH WHICH HAD HIM RUNNING TO THE NEAREST CUBICLE WHERE HE WOULD PLAY 2013'S CRAZE ANGRY BIRDS ON HIS PHONE.



AND THERE HE HID AND WAITED FOR HIS CHANCE, VELMA WHO LIVED 3 FLATS DOWN FOR HIM WAS PROMISED BY HER NEPHEW SIMON BARLOW (NOT FROM CORRIE) A 4 PACK OF ANDREX AND LIDDLE HAD GOT WIND OF IT. HE JOGGED TOWARDS HIS TARGET AND HAD SECOND THOUGHT ABOUT IT "I WONT SWIPE IT, I WILL SEDUCE HER"



THEY MADE LOVE FOR 8 SECONDS BACK AT WEE MANS FLAT AND VELMA WAS SMITTEN. SHE LOVINGLY HANDED HIM 2 ROLLS OF ANDREX AND LIDDLE GREEDILY SPENT AN HOUR ON THE TOILET GOING THROUGH THE WHOLE 2 ROLLS



AND GUESS WHAT HE DID WHILE ON HIS BUDDA THRONE? HE FINALLY COMPLETED ANGRY BIRDS AND LONGED FOR 2013 WHEN BOG ROLL WAS EVERYWHERE AND VELMA WAS 65... PERHAPS THEN THEY COULD HAVE HAD A FUTURE TOGETHER









BEER ME



Re: LIDDLE PULLED INTO ASDA CARPARK « Reply #2 on: March 18, 2020, 10:10:54 AM »

Re: LIDDLE PULLED INTO ASDA CARPARK « Reply #4 on: March 18, 2020, 04:09:07 PM »



SECTION: ROMANCE





THATS GOOD FOR MONTY LIKE



BEER ME BOYS THIS PIECE HAS NOW BEEN NOMINATED FOR A MESSAGEBOARD GRAMMY

SECTION: ROMANCE

THATS GOOD FOR MONTY LIKE

BEER ME BOYS

Re: LIDDLE PULLED INTO ASDA CARPARK « Reply #5 on: March 20, 2020, 09:17:05 AM »



HE RUSTLED UP SOME LAMB CHOPS, MUSHROOMS, OXO STOCKPOTS AND HIS SECRET INGREDIENT



VELMA CAME ROUND AND THEY MADE LOVE FOR 14 SECONDS... LITTLE MAN WAS GETTING BETTER



THEN HE SAT HER DOWN FOR HER GOURMET MEAL...



SHE PUT IN AWAY WITH EASE... THIS WAS TASTY CUISINE...



SHE SPENT THE NIGHT WATCHING WHITE CHICKS AND AMERICAN PIE: BANDSTAND



THEY LAUGHED AND HELD EACH OTHER--- THINKING OF A FUTURE TOGETHER THAT WOULD NEVER COME AND THEY FELL ASLEEP



WHEN THEY AWOKE THE STARED AT EACH OTHER AND BOTH SHRIEKED... STARTLING ONE ANOTHER





"WHAT DID YOU SAY THE SECRET INGREDIENT WAS FOR THE LAMB CHOPS?"



"ALPECIN GERMAN SHAMPOO" HE UTTERED IN AMAZEMENT





THEY BOTH HAD FULL BELLYS OFF THE AMAZING MEAL



AND FOR THE 1ST TIME IN THEIR LIVES....





HAIR ON THEIR HEAD













Re: LIDDLE PULLED INTO ASDA CARPARK « Reply #7 on: March 20, 2020, 10:03:30 AM »



HE RUSTLED UP SOME LAMB CHOPS, MUSHROOMS, OXO STOCKPOTS AND HIS SECRET INGREDIENT



VELMA CAME ROUND AND THEY MADE LOVE FOR 14 SECONDS... LITTLE MAN WAS GETTING BETTER



THEN HE SAT HER DOWN FOR HER GOURMET MEAL...



SHE PUT IN AWAY WITH EASE... THIS WAS TASTY CUISINE...



SHE SPENT THE NIGHT WATCHING WHITE CHICKS AND AMERICAN PIE: BANDSTAND



THEY LAUGHED AND HELD EACH OTHER--- THINKING OF A FUTURE TOGETHER THAT WOULD NEVER COME AND THEY FELL ASLEEP



WHEN THEY AWOKE THE STARED AT EACH OTHER AND BOTH SHRIEKED... STARTLING ONE ANOTHER





"WHAT DID YOU SAY THE SECRET INGREDIENT WAS FOR THE LAMB CHOPS?"



"ALPECIN GERMAN SHAMPOO" HE UTTERED IN AMAZEMENT



THEY BOTH HAD FULL BELLYS OFF THE AMAZING MEAL



AND FOR THE 1ST TIME IN THEIR LIVES....



HAIR ON THEIR HEAD



BEER ME BOYS

THAT IS GENIUS MONSTA THAT IS GENIUS MONSTA

Re: LIDDLE PULLED INTO ASDA CARPARK « Reply #8 on: March 26, 2020, 07:26:25 PM » "WAKEY WAKEY BABES" HE PURRED HORNIER THEN A BULL IN A CHINA SHOP



"STEVE WANT ME DOWN THE CRUISER TO FIGHT SHRUG"



SHE RUBBED HER EYES AND COULDN'T BELIEVE THE 5 O CLOCK SHADOW HE WAS SPORTING, THAT GERMAN SHAMPOO HAD REALLY DONE A NUMBER ON BOTH OF THEM, HE WAS FITTED IN TIGHT BLUE STONEWASHED JEANS THAT SHOWED HIS ASS AND A RED FADED POLO T SHIRT THAT HE HAD WORE IN THE DOCK WHEN... WELL ... YA ... KNOW...



HE LOOKED GORGEOUS - PRISON TATS AND ALL A REAL THROWBACK TO THE 80S HOOLIE HE NEVER WAS BUT THOUGHT HE WAS



"YOU SAID YOU HAD PACKED IN THE FIGHT GAME WHEN YOU MET ME BAYBESSS" SHE PROTESTED, SLEEP STILL IN HER EYES



"ONE MORE ROUND" HE SAID AND BOLTED FOR THE DOOR, BEFORE HE MADE IT TO THE ARENA HE PRACTICED HIS RINGWALK, IPOD IN HIS POCKET BLARING OUT HIS RING MUSIC





I WANT IT THAT WAY BY THE BACKSTREET BOYS



HE WAS FEELING LOOSE AND CONFIDANT AND READY TO ROLL



HE ARRIVED TO THE CARPARK AND HAD A 30 SECOND SCOUT AROUND AND THEN LEAPT ONTO A BEER GARDEN BENCH, HE DRAPED HIMSELF IN THE AMERICAN FLAG AND PICTURED HE WAS BEING HOISTED INTO THE AIR BY SKINZ, CROCKET AND MINGEBAG WEEPING HE YELLED



"YO VELMA WE DID IT"



HE WAS LOOKING STRAIGHT INTO HERE EYES AND AS THE CREDITS ROLLED SHE WAS GONE



HE HAD CHOSEN THIS FIGHT OVER HIS BAYBES AND SHE HAD PASSED



TWO STAR CROSSED LOVES WHO MET OVER ANDREX HAD NOW BEEN TORN APART BY SHRUG











BEER ME BOYS

Re: LIDDLE PULLED INTO ASDA CARPARK « Reply #10 on: March 26, 2020, 07:36:16 PM » https://youtu.be/u7HLJY1Zgto

Re: LIDDLE PULLED INTO ASDA CARPARK « Reply #12 on: March 26, 2020, 08:30:26 PM »

Re: LIDDLE PULLED INTO ASDA CARPARK « Reply #15 on: Today at 07:19:01 AM »



HE SPLASHED IN THE BATH AND THRU GLAZY EYES PICKED UP HIS RUBBER DUCKY... "DUCKY!!!!!!!!" HE SHOUTED IN A VOICE ALMOST CHILDLIKE. HE LATHERED HIMSELF UP WITH A BOTTLE OF MATEY BUBBLE BATH THAT HE HAD BOUGHT IN BULK FROM CROCKET AND WONDERED WHAT THE FUTURE HELD FOR HIM WITHOUT VELMA.



THE MEMORIES FLOODED THRU HIM AS HE REMEMBERED HOW THEY HAD ENJOYED THE STOCKPOTS, HOW THEY HOPED ONE DAY THERE MIGHT BE A WHITE CHICKS 2 AND HOW THEY HAD LAUGHED AFTER THE GERMAN SHAMPOO HAD GIVEN HIM A CHRIS WADDLE MULLET...



HE WASHED THAT MULLET NOW...



AND THOUGHT IT WAS TIME TO AMEND AND ATONE HE PICKED UP THE PHONE AND AS HE LAY NAKED IN THE BATH



"HELLO CAPIO" HE SAID



"WHO THIS?"



"ITS ME LIDDS I'M IN THE BATH WITH RUBBER DUCKY"



"OH RIGHT"





.....





SILENCE







"FRIENDS?" ASKED LIDDLE



"NO"



"OK BYE...I'M OFF TO PLAY WITH RUBBER DUCKY..."





HE HUNG UP THE PHONE AND SCREAMED





IT WASN'T A RUBBER DUCK WITH HIM IT WAS ... "RUBBERFACE" CAPIO



WHAT A TWIST TO THE TALE HE THOUGHT AND HE SCREAMED AGAIN... HE HAD NOW GONE COMPLETELY INSANE... HIM AND DAVE MADE LOVE





BEER ME BOYS











