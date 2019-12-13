LUCKY OLD MATTY !!!

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

LUCKY OLD MATTY !!!
Today at 08:39:17 PM
LIVING IT UP IN MY NATIVE SRI LANKA IF WHAT I READ ON HERE IS CORRECT  :matty:

WHILE US LOSERS ON HERE ARE STUCK AT HOME !!!   lost
Reply #1 on: Today at 08:45:28 PM
I hope he has a lovely time and enjoys a cocktail or two in the sun.
CoB scum
Reply #2 on: Today at 08:47:45 PM
       
Reply #3 on: Today at 08:48:18 PM
I HOPE A FUCKING TIDAL WAVE HITS HIM ON UNAWATUNA  BEACH  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊
Reply #4 on: Today at 08:57:06 PM
WISH YOU WERE HERE ???    cry
Reply #5 on: Today at 09:04:39 PM
SOON BE PISSED OFF WHEN HE'S STUCK THERE 3 MONTHS AND HIS TENNANTS HAVE PAID NO FUCKING RENT  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍
Reply #6 on: Today at 09:06:34 PM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 08:45:28 PM
I hope he has a lovely time and enjoys a cock or two in the sun.

 mick

You can't say stuff like that now!

#NEWCULTURE







 :alastair:
Reply #7 on: Today at 09:40:30 PM
