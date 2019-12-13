Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 539







TMPosts: 14 539 LUCKY OLD MATTY !!! « on: Today at 08:39:17 PM »



WHILE US LOSERS ON HERE ARE STUCK AT HOME !!! LIVING IT UP IN MY NATIVE SRI LANKA IF WHAT I READ ON HERE IS CORRECTWHILE US LOSERS ON HERE ARE STUCK AT HOME !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

PoliteDwarf

Online



Posts: 9 383





Not big and not clever





Posts: 9 383Not big and not clever Re: LUCKY OLD MATTY !!! « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:45:28 PM » I hope he has a lovely time and enjoys a cocktail or two in the sun. Logged CoB scum

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 539







TMPosts: 14 539 Re: LUCKY OLD MATTY !!! « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:47:45 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 72 813





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 813I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: LUCKY OLD MATTY !!! « Reply #3 on: Today at 08:48:18 PM » I HOPE A FUCKING TIDAL WAVE HITS HIM ON UNAWATUNA BEACH 👍😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 539







TMPosts: 14 539 Re: LUCKY OLD MATTY !!! « Reply #4 on: Today at 08:57:06 PM »



WISH YOU WERE HERE ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 72 813





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 813I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: LUCKY OLD MATTY !!! « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:04:39 PM » SOON BE PISSED OFF WHEN HE'S STUCK THERE 3 MONTHS AND HIS TENNANTS HAVE PAID NO FUCKING RENT 👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......