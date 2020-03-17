Peter whittingham

March 17, 2020, 09:48:29 PM
Peter whittingham
RobShrugNichols
Today at 08:00:29 PM
Fell down some stairs and has died, RIP very good player
Redarmy40
Reply #1 on: Today at 09:11:41 PM
Theres a chance that this story is hopefully  untrue hasnt been confirmed yet.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Reply #2 on: Today at 09:15:16 PM
The club have been asked and have said they would rather not comment.

https://www.cardiffcityforum.co.uk/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=213576
