Peter whittingham Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 17, 2020, 09:48:24 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Peter whittingham Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Peter whittingham (Read 102 times) RobShrugNichols Offline Posts: 557 Peter whittingham « on: Today at 08:00:29 PM » Fell down some stairs and has died, RIP very good player Logged Redarmy40 Offline Posts: 51 Re: Peter whittingham « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:11:41 PM » Theres a chance that this story is hopefully untrue hasnt been confirmed yet. Logged Steve Göldby Mountain King Online Posts: 9 613 Re: Peter whittingham « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:15:16 PM » The club have been asked and have said they would rather not comment.https://www.cardiffcityforum.co.uk/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=213576 Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...