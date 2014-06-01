|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CLEM FANDANGO
|
Never heard The Range called that
off out for a few beers in hikkaduwa now. If it all goes tits up at least the great British taxpayer will pay for my flight home
I HOPE THE FUCKING TAMIL TIGERS 🐯 GET YOU AND GANG RAPE YOU YA CUNT 👍😂😂😂👍
Reported this post to Steve.
But gang rape threats are ok.
You just can't say Bausor is a bit shit at his job.
I hope this clears up the #newculture for you.
PS: The Range = Land of Smiles.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
Come on Steve, you know it's harmless banter between Matty and Liddle.
They both dish it out and take it back with humour.
What's your take on that Matty?
I think he is way out of line.
An apology will suffice, and Ill draw a line under it
COME TO MY DOOR WHEN YOU GET BACK AND I WILL DEFFO GIVE YOU IT 👍👍👍
NUMBER 26 👍👍👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
|
|
|
RIK MAYALL
|
Come on Steve, you know it's harmless banter between Matty and Liddle.
They both dish it out and take it back with humour.
What's your take on that Matty?
I think he is way out of line.
An apology will suffice, and Ill draw a line under it
Sarcastic twat
|
|
|
|
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
|
|
|
|
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
|
RANGE =LAND OF SMILES
GO ON MATTY LAD😃😃😃😃😃👍👍👍👍🤡🤡
COCO CANT LIVE WITH YA 🤡🤡🤡🤡
BEER ME BOYS🍺🍻🍺🍻🍻🍻
|
|
|
|
Logged
YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING