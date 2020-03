LEON TROTSKY

6 CHAMPIONSHIP CLUBS HAVE ALREADY CONTACTED THEM BY LETTER SAYING THAT IF LEEDS AND WEST BROM GET PROMOTED THEY WILL BE SUING THE FOOTBALL AUTHORITIES THEY WANT THE SEASON NULL AND VOID INSTEAD





6 CHAMPIONSHIP CLUBS HAVE ALREADY CONTACTED THEM BY LETTER SAYING THAT IF LEEDS AND WEST BROM GET PROMOTED THEY WILL BE SUING THE FOOTBALL AUTHORITIES THEY WANT THE SEASON NULL AND VOID INSTEAD

AND YES WE ARE ONE OF THEM CLUBS I HAVE A FRIEND WHO IS WELL CONNECTED IN THE F.A. ESTABLISHMENT