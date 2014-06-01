CARPHONE WAREHOUSE... Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 17, 2020, 11:04:02 AM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board CARPHONE WAREHOUSE... Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: CARPHONE WAREHOUSE... (Read 89 times) LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 72 783 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... CARPHONE WAREHOUSE... « on: Today at 09:03:55 AM » KAPUT !!!2, 900 REDUNDINCIES 👎😡😡😡👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Alberto Bongaloid Offline Posts: 563 Re: CARPHONE WAREHOUSE... « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:23:40 AM » A bit pointless in this day and age. People dont like pressure sales anymore when they can shop around and choose online in their own time Logged RIK MAYALL Online Posts: 11 161 Once in every lifetime Re: CARPHONE WAREHOUSE... « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:53:16 AM » Good, theyre robbing bastards. Logged Glory Glory Man United LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 72 783 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: CARPHONE WAREHOUSE... « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:54:37 AM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:53:16 AMGood, theyre robbing bastards. WAS WAITING FOR THAT ONE Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...