CARPHONE WAREHOUSE...

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 17, 2020, 11:04:02 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: CARPHONE WAREHOUSE...  (Read 89 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 783


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:03:55 AM »
KAPUT !!!

2, 900 REDUNDINCIES  👎😡😡😡👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Alberto Bongaloid
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 563


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:23:40 AM »
A bit pointless in this day and age. People dont like pressure sales anymore when they can shop around and choose online in their own time
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 161


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:53:16 AM »
Good, theyre robbing bastards.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 783


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:54:37 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:53:16 AM
Good, theyre robbing bastards.



 


WAS WAITING FOR THAT ONE   :like: :meltdown: :like:
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 