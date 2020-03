OzzyPorter

Re: Academic model on the spread of the virus - predicts 0.5 million deaths

And so it begins.



Expect left wing supporters to be all over this. In fact, expect many of them to be willing a worse case scenario and huge numbers of people to die just so they can attack the government. Mind you, the right wing supporters would do the same if roles were reversed. Truly appalling attitude to take but such is the nature of so many weak and selfish people on these shores and around the world. And to think this country survived The Blitz. Thank God people were made of sterner stuff back then.