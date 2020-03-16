Wee_Willie

Academic model on the spread of the virus - predicts 0.5 million deaths



https://www.imperial.ac.uk/media/imperial-college/medicine/sph/ide/gida-fellowships/Imperial-College-COVID19-NPI-modelling-16-03-2020.pdf Worth a read .. a little technical but there's pictures for the non technical types.510,000 and 2.2 million deaths in the UK and US respectively.Peak death rate in the UK will arrive in June.