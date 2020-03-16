Academic model on the spread of the virus - predicts 0.5 million deaths

March 17, 2020, 08:57:53 AM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Academic model on the spread of the virus - predicts 0.5 million deaths
Wee_Willie
« on: Today at 08:47:56 AM »
Worth a read .. a little technical but there's pictures for the non technical types.

510,000 and 2.2 million deaths in the UK and US respectively.

Peak death rate in the UK will arrive in June.

https://www.imperial.ac.uk/media/imperial-college/medicine/sph/ide/gida-fellowships/Imperial-College-COVID19-NPI-modelling-16-03-2020.pdf
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:55:29 AM »
THANKS FOR CHEERING US UP   oleary
