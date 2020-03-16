Academic model on the spread of the virus - predicts 0.5 million deaths Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 17, 2020, 08:57:53 AM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Academic model on the spread of the virus - predicts 0.5 million deaths Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Academic model on the spread of the virus - predicts 0.5 million deaths (Read 18 times) Wee_Willie Online Posts: 8 421 Academic model on the spread of the virus - predicts 0.5 million deaths « on: Today at 08:47:56 AM » Worth a read .. a little technical but there's pictures for the non technical types.510,000 and 2.2 million deaths in the UK and US respectively.Peak death rate in the UK will arrive in June. https://www.imperial.ac.uk/media/imperial-college/medicine/sph/ide/gida-fellowships/Imperial-College-COVID19-NPI-modelling-16-03-2020.pdf Logged Tortured_Mind TM Online Posts: 14 532 Re: Academic model on the spread of the virus - predicts 0.5 million deaths « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:55:29 AM » THANKS FOR CHEERING US UP Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...