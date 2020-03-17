T_Bone

Offline



Posts: 1 752





Posts: 1 752 Brilliant Tommy Robinson interview « on: Yesterday at 11:36:07 PM »



Strong people stand up for themselves, but stronger people stand up for others



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sR3cQlTpMSw You just keep doing what you do TommyStrong people stand up for themselves, but stronger people stand up for others Logged You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.