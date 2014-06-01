IDRIS ELBA !!!

March 17, 2020
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Author Topic: IDRIS ELBA !!!  (Read 411 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online

Posts: 72 785


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Yesterday at 07:59:28 PM »
GOT THE VIRUS NOW  👍

BANG GOES HIS JAMES BOND HOPES  🙄🙄🙄
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RIK MAYALL
Offline

Posts: 11 161


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:08:33 PM »
Shit actor just ticks all the pc boxes.

Id still rather have him as bond than a fucking woman
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
LEON TROTSKY
Online

Posts: 72 785


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:09:46 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 08:08:33 PM
Shit actor just ticks all the pc boxes.

Id still rather have him as bond than a fucking woman


👍👍👍

WOEFUL ACTOR 👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Online

Posts: 9 605



« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:11:39 PM »
James Bond never was a black man, so how can he change into one now?  

I'd love to see the outcry if a white man was cast as Nelson Mandela.  
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline

Posts: 11 268


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:25:27 PM »
Why the fuck has this cunt been tested if he had no symptoms?




Fuckin special cunt.



 :wanker:
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
LEON TROTSKY
Online

Posts: 72 785


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:27:59 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 08:11:39 PM
James Bond never was a black man, so how can he change into one now?  

I'd love to see the outcry if a white man was cast as Nelson Mandela.  

YOU NOT HEARD OF JAMAL BOND  👍🤔😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
Online

Posts: 72 785


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:29:34 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 08:25:27 PM
Why the fuck has this cunt been tested if he had no symptoms?




Fuckin special cunt.



 :wanker:


CAME IN TO CONTACT LAST WEEK WITH SOMEONE WHO TESTED POSITIVE FOR IT  👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Johnny Thunder
Offline

Posts: 11 268


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:30:14 PM »
Isn't he a fuckin black bewer next?





 
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Johnny Thunder
Offline

Posts: 11 268


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:31:08 PM »
James Bond I mean, not Idris Elba.




 
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Johnny Thunder
Offline

Posts: 11 268


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:31:49 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:29:34 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 08:25:27 PM
Why the fuck has this cunt been tested if he had no symptoms?




Fuckin special cunt.



 :wanker:


CAME IN TO CONTACT LAST WEEK WITH SOMEONE WHO TESTED POSITIVE FOR IT  👍




 jc




He is still a talentless cunt though.




 
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
El Capitan
Offline

Posts: 40 611


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:33:05 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 08:11:39 PM
James Bond never was a black man, so how can he change into one now?  

I'd love to see the outcry if a white man was cast as Nelson Mandela.  

He never had a mobile phone either!

Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
38red
Online

Posts: 267


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:42:08 PM »
He  was good in The Wire.
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Online

Posts: 9 605



« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:45:09 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 08:31:08 PM
James Bond I mean, not Idris Elba.




 

Yes - try to keep up.  :nige:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline

Posts: 13 162



« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:56:34 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 08:30:14 PM
Isn't he a fuckin black bewer next?





 

Bond, Jameequa Bond.  Licensed to twerk.

 klins













One for Bumcat.

Tiddles Bond.  Licensed to shit in your shoes.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline

Posts: 9 949



« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:02:21 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 08:11:39 PM
James Bond never was a black man, so how can he change into one now?  

I'd love to see the outcry if a white man was cast as Nelson Mandela.  
Dr Who was a bloke for 1000 years then morphed into a bewer. Owts possible nowadays. oleary
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
MF(c) DOOM
Online

Posts: 4 001



« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:19:32 PM »
Quote from: 38red on Yesterday at 08:42:08 PM
He  was good in The Wire.

He was fucking brilliant in The Wire

"Yo String, where Wallace at? Where Wallace at?"

Still the best thing that has ever been on TV was The Wire
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline

Posts: 1 805


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:25:54 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 09:19:32 PM
Quote from: 38red on Yesterday at 08:42:08 PM
He  was good in The Wire.

He was fucking brilliant in The Wire

"Yo String, where Wallace at? Where Wallace at?"

Still the best thing that has ever been on TV was The Wire

Not as good as Band of Brothers but a brilliant show I'll give you that  :like:
Logged
38red
Online

Posts: 267


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:39:50 PM »
He could play Bond in the style of Stringer Bell - "Yo M, you candyass muthafucka!"
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Online

Posts: 9 605



« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:59:54 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 09:02:21 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 08:11:39 PM
James Bond never was a black man, so how can he change into one now?  

I'd love to see the outcry if a white man was cast as Nelson Mandela.  
Dr Who was a bloke for 1000 years then morphed into a bewer. Owts possible nowadays. oleary

Yes, but Dr Who is a 900 year old Timelord who is not of this world, whereas James Bond is a human being.

I think 007 should retire . He's been at it sixty years now so maybe it's time for 008 to take over, then you can have a black man playing the role, no problem.
 
Logged
mingebag
Offline

Posts: 4 453



« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:18:03 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 10:59:54 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 09:02:21 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 08:11:39 PM
James Bond never was a black man, so how can he change into one now?  

I'd love to see the outcry if a white man was cast as Nelson Mandela.  
Dr Who was a bloke for 1000 years then morphed into a bewer. Owts possible nowadays. oleary

Yes, but Dr Who is a 900 year old Timelord who is not of this world, whereas James Bond is a human being.

I think 007 should retire . He's been at it sixty years now so maybe it's time for 008 to take over, then you can have a black man playing the role, no problem.
 

The first series was in the 1960s
How can he be 900 year old  :pd:  souey
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Online

Posts: 9 605



« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:37:11 AM »
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 07:18:03 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 10:59:54 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 09:02:21 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 08:11:39 PM
James Bond never was a black man, so how can he change into one now?  

I'd love to see the outcry if a white man was cast as Nelson Mandela.  
Dr Who was a bloke for 1000 years then morphed into a bewer. Owts possible nowadays. oleary

Yes, but Dr Who is a 900 year old Timelord who is not of this world, whereas James Bond is a human being.

I think 007 should retire . He's been at it sixty years now so maybe it's time for 008 to take over, then you can have a black man playing the role, no problem.
 

The first series was in the 1960s
How can he be 900 year old  :pd:  souey

Such are the mysteries of the time and space continuum.
Logged
daftjim
Offline

Posts: 2 403


« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:59:05 AM »
No reason why Bond can't be a Muslim 
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online

Posts: 72 785


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #22 on: Today at 12:04:06 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 11:59:05 AM
No reason why Bond can't be a Muslim 


BANNANA MILKSHAKE  🙄

SHAKEN.... NOT STIRRED  😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Online

Posts: 9 605



« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:55:37 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 11:59:05 AM
No reason why Bond can't be a Muslim 

He could convert, for sure, but it would mean a radical change of lifestyle which would no doubt water the character down too much.

Maybe he could pretend to convert, then go on an undercover mission to find all the suicide bombers. Would that work? 
Logged
