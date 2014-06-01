IDRIS ELBA !!! Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 17, 2020, 01:01:27 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board IDRIS ELBA !!! Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: IDRIS ELBA !!! (Read 411 times) LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 72 785 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... IDRIS ELBA !!! « on: Yesterday at 07:59:28 PM » GOT THE VIRUS NOW 👍BANG GOES HIS JAMES BOND HOPES 🙄🙄🙄 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... RIK MAYALL Offline Posts: 11 161 Once in every lifetime Re: IDRIS ELBA !!! « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:08:33 PM » Shit actor just ticks all the pc boxes.Id still rather have him as bond than a fucking woman Logged Glory Glory Man United LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 72 785 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: IDRIS ELBA !!! « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:09:46 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 08:08:33 PMShit actor just ticks all the pc boxes.Id still rather have him as bond than a fucking woman👍👍👍WOEFUL ACTOR 👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Steve Göldby Mountain King Online Posts: 9 605 Re: IDRIS ELBA !!! « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:11:39 PM » James Bond never was a black man, so how can he change into one now? I'd love to see the outcry if a white man was cast as Nelson Mandela. Logged Johnny Thunder Offline Posts: 11 268 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: IDRIS ELBA !!! « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:25:27 PM » Why the fuck has this cunt been tested if he had no symptoms?Fuckin special cunt. Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt. LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 72 785 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: IDRIS ELBA !!! « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:27:59 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 08:11:39 PMJames Bond never was a black man, so how can he change into one now? I'd love to see the outcry if a white man was cast as Nelson Mandela. YOU NOT HEARD OF JAMAL BOND 👍🤔😂😂😂 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 72 785 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: IDRIS ELBA !!! « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:29:34 PM » Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 08:25:27 PMWhy the fuck has this cunt been tested if he had no symptoms?Fuckin special cunt. CAME IN TO CONTACT LAST WEEK WITH SOMEONE WHO TESTED POSITIVE FOR IT 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Johnny Thunder Offline Posts: 11 268 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: IDRIS ELBA !!! « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:30:14 PM » Isn't he a fuckin black bewer next? Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt. Johnny Thunder Offline Posts: 11 268 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: IDRIS ELBA !!! « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:31:08 PM » James Bond I mean, not Idris Elba. Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt. Johnny Thunder Offline Posts: 11 268 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: IDRIS ELBA !!! « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:31:49 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:29:34 PMQuote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 08:25:27 PMWhy the fuck has this cunt been tested if he had no symptoms?Fuckin special cunt. CAME IN TO CONTACT LAST WEEK WITH SOMEONE WHO TESTED POSITIVE FOR IT 👍 He is still a talentless cunt though. Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt. El Capitan Offline Posts: 40 611 Re: IDRIS ELBA !!! « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:33:05 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 08:11:39 PMJames Bond never was a black man, so how can he change into one now? I'd love to see the outcry if a white man was cast as Nelson Mandela. He never had a mobile phone either! Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. 38red Online Posts: 267 Re: IDRIS ELBA !!! « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:42:08 PM » He was good in The Wire. Logged Steve Göldby Mountain King Online Posts: 9 605 Re: IDRIS ELBA !!! « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:45:09 PM » Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 08:31:08 PMJames Bond I mean, not Idris Elba. Yes - try to keep up. Logged CLEM FANDANGO Offline Posts: 13 162 Re: IDRIS ELBA !!! « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:56:34 PM » Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 08:30:14 PMIsn't he a fuckin black bewer next? Bond, Jameequa Bond. Licensed to twerk. One for Bumcat.Tiddles Bond. Licensed to shit in your shoes. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY Jethro Tull We need to win football matches Offline Posts: 9 949 Re: IDRIS ELBA !!! « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:02:21 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 08:11:39 PMJames Bond never was a black man, so how can he change into one now? I'd love to see the outcry if a white man was cast as Nelson Mandela. Dr Who was a bloke for 1000 years then morphed into a bewer. Owts possible nowadays. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is. MF(c) DOOM Online Posts: 4 001 Re: IDRIS ELBA !!! « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:19:32 PM » Quote from: 38red on Yesterday at 08:42:08 PMHe was good in The Wire.He was fucking brilliant in The Wire"Yo String, where Wallace at? Where Wallace at?"Still the best thing that has ever been on TV was The Wire Logged Bobupanddown Offline Posts: 1 805 Re: IDRIS ELBA !!! « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:25:54 PM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 09:19:32 PMQuote from: 38red on Yesterday at 08:42:08 PMHe was good in The Wire.He was fucking brilliant in The Wire"Yo String, where Wallace at? Where Wallace at?"Still the best thing that has ever been on TV was The WireNot as good as Band of Brothers but a brilliant show I'll give you that Logged 38red Online Posts: 267 Re: IDRIS ELBA !!! « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:39:50 PM » He could play Bond in the style of Stringer Bell - "Yo M, you candyass muthafucka!" Logged Steve Göldby Mountain King Online Posts: 9 605 Re: IDRIS ELBA !!! « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:59:54 PM » Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 09:02:21 PMQuote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 08:11:39 PMJames Bond never was a black man, so how can he change into one now? I'd love to see the outcry if a white man was cast as Nelson Mandela. Dr Who was a bloke for 1000 years then morphed into a bewer. Owts possible nowadays. Yes, but Dr Who is a 900 year old Timelord who is not of this world, whereas James Bond is a human being.I think 007 should retire . He's been at it sixty years now so maybe it's time for 008 to take over, then you can have a black man playing the role, no problem. Logged mingebag Offline Posts: 4 453 Re: IDRIS ELBA !!! « Reply #19 on: Today at 07:18:03 AM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 10:59:54 PMQuote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 09:02:21 PMQuote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 08:11:39 PMJames Bond never was a black man, so how can he change into one now? I'd love to see the outcry if a white man was cast as Nelson Mandela. Dr Who was a bloke for 1000 years then morphed into a bewer. Owts possible nowadays. Yes, but Dr Who is a 900 year old Timelord who is not of this world, whereas James Bond is a human being.I think 007 should retire . He's been at it sixty years now so maybe it's time for 008 to take over, then you can have a black man playing the role, no problem. The first series was in the 1960s How can he be 900 year old Logged Steve Göldby Mountain King Online Posts: 9 605 Re: IDRIS ELBA !!! « Reply #20 on: Today at 09:37:11 AM » Quote from: mingebag on Today at 07:18:03 AMQuote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 10:59:54 PMQuote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 09:02:21 PMQuote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 08:11:39 PMJames Bond never was a black man, so how can he change into one now? I'd love to see the outcry if a white man was cast as Nelson Mandela. Dr Who was a bloke for 1000 years then morphed into a bewer. Owts possible nowadays. Yes, but Dr Who is a 900 year old Timelord who is not of this world, whereas James Bond is a human being.I think 007 should retire . He's been at it sixty years now so maybe it's time for 008 to take over, then you can have a black man playing the role, no problem. The first series was in the 1960s How can he be 900 year old Such are the mysteries of the time and space continuum. Logged daftjim Offline Posts: 2 403 Re: IDRIS ELBA !!! « Reply #21 on: Today at 11:59:05 AM » No reason why Bond can't be a Muslim Logged LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 72 785 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: IDRIS ELBA !!! « Reply #22 on: Today at 12:04:06 PM » Quote from: daftjim on Today at 11:59:05 AMNo reason why Bond can't be a Muslim BANNANA MILKSHAKE 🙄SHAKEN.... NOT STIRRED 😂😂😂 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... 