LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 72 777





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 777I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...

Re: NEW TOPIC POSTS HAVE SHOT UP TODAY !! « Reply #18 on: Today at 08:46:12 AM » Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 08:09:09 AM Are we on repeat here, you say this every six months wobble.



CONSIDER THAT YOUR FIRST WARNING 👍



2 MORE AND YOU ARE GONE 👍



STEVE HAS SAID HE WANTS NO MORE OBNOXIOUS POSTS ABOUT PEOPLE 👎



IF YOU DO NOT HAVE SOMETHING CONSTRUCTIVE TO SAY DON'T SAY IT AT ALL 👎



THESE TROLLS LIKE ZOMBIE TITS RUBBERY RUBBERFACE. ROBSHRUGNICHOLLS HAVE NOTHING TO OFFER THIS BOARD BUT CONSTANT ABUSE 👎

TAKE HEED !!! CONSIDER THAT YOUR FIRST WARNING 👍2 MORE AND YOU ARE GONE 👍STEVE HAS SAID HE WANTS NO MORE OBNOXIOUS POSTS ABOUT PEOPLE 👎IF YOU DO NOT HAVE SOMETHING CONSTRUCTIVE TO SAY DON'T SAY IT AT ALL 👎THESE TROLLS LIKE ZOMBIE TITS RUBBERY RUBBERFACE. ROBSHRUGNICHOLLS HAVE NOTHING TO OFFER THIS BOARD BUT CONSTANT ABUSE 👎TAKE HEED !!!