NEW TOPIC POSTS HAVE SHOT UP TODAY !! Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 17, 2020, 06:47:06 AM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board NEW TOPIC POSTS HAVE SHOT UP TODAY !! Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: NEW TOPIC POSTS HAVE SHOT UP TODAY !! (Read 248 times) El Capitan Offline Posts: 40 610 NEW TOPIC POSTS HAVE SHOT UP TODAY !! « on: Yesterday at 07:25:46 PM » Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. RIK MAYALL Offline Posts: 11 160 Once in every lifetime Re: NEW TOPIC POSTS HAVE SHOT UP TODAY !! « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:31:25 PM » This is COB, where quantity rules over quality every day of the week Logged Glory Glory Man United kippers Offline Posts: 2 018 Re: NEW TOPIC POSTS HAVE SHOT UP TODAY !! « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:56:05 PM » Yep, its been a whirlwind of nonsense. Logged LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 72 774 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: NEW TOPIC POSTS HAVE SHOT UP TODAY !! « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:02:22 PM » Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 07:56:05 PMYep, its been a whirlwind of nonsense.YES BECAUSE YOU ARE A BEAMING FUCKING RAY OF FUCKING SUNSHINE AND LIGHT AIN'T YOU 💡💡💡👍😂😂😂😂👍🌞 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 268 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: NEW TOPIC POSTS HAVE SHOT UP TODAY !! « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:23:19 PM » I'm back off me ban.Tits and clout everywhere. Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt. CLEM FANDANGO Offline Posts: 13 162 Re: NEW TOPIC POSTS HAVE SHOT UP TODAY !! « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:01:59 PM » Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 08:23:19 PMI'm back off me FLOUNCE. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY Bobupanddown Offline Posts: 1 802 Re: NEW TOPIC POSTS HAVE SHOT UP TODAY !! « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:12:44 PM » Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 08:23:19 PMI'm back off me ban.Tits and clout everywhere. Clem said you flounced....... Logged CLEM FANDANGO Offline Posts: 13 162 Re: NEW TOPIC POSTS HAVE SHOT UP TODAY !! « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:16:49 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:12:44 PMQuote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 08:23:19 PMI'm back off me ban.Tits and clout everywhere. Clem said you flounced.......STEVE said he flounced. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY Steve Göldby Mountain King Offline Posts: 9 601 Re: NEW TOPIC POSTS HAVE SHOT UP TODAY !! « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:53:31 PM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 09:16:49 PMQuote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:12:44 PMQuote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 08:23:19 PMI'm back off me ban.Tits and clout everywhere. Clem said you flounced.......STEVE said he flounced. He did flounce, the big flouncey faggoty flouncerer. Logged Tortured_Mind TM Online Posts: 14 531 Re: NEW TOPIC POSTS HAVE SHOT UP TODAY !! « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:05:50 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats Steve Göldby Mountain King Offline Posts: 9 601 Re: NEW TOPIC POSTS HAVE SHOT UP TODAY !! « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:25:12 PM » Ha ha - what's with the glue pot? Logged Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 268 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: NEW TOPIC POSTS HAVE SHOT UP TODAY !! « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:44:04 PM » Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt. headset Online Posts: 398 Re: NEW TOPIC POSTS HAVE SHOT UP TODAY !! « Reply #12 on: Today at 06:35:05 AM » They've all come out of the woodwork to pitch up for the new admin role......Steve's played a blinder with that teaser..... Logged headset Online Posts: 398 Re: NEW TOPIC POSTS HAVE SHOT UP TODAY !! « Reply #13 on: Today at 06:35:49 AM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 11:05:50 PM Logged Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 268 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: NEW TOPIC POSTS HAVE SHOT UP TODAY !! « Reply #14 on: Today at 06:41:42 AM » Quote from: headset on Today at 06:35:05 AMThey've all come out of the woodwork to pitch up for the new admin role......Steve's played a blinder with that teaser..... I would just like to go on record and say I am totally fuckin unsuitable for that position. Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt. Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...