NEW TOPIC POSTS HAVE SHOT UP TODAY !!

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 17, 2020, 01:47:01 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: NEW TOPIC POSTS HAVE SHOT UP TODAY !!  (Read 216 times)
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 609


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 07:25:46 PM »
 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 160


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:31:25 PM »
This is COB, where quantity rules over quality every day of the week  monkey
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 018


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:56:05 PM »
Yep, its been a whirlwind of nonsense.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 72 774


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:02:22 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 07:56:05 PM
Yep, its been a whirlwind of nonsense.

YES BECAUSE YOU ARE A BEAMING FUCKING RAY OF FUCKING SUNSHINE AND LIGHT AIN'T YOU  💡💡💡👍😂😂😂😂👍🌞
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 267


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:23:19 PM »
I'm back off me ban.




Tits and clout everywhere.




 :homer:
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 160



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:01:59 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 08:23:19 PM
I'm back off me FLOUNCE.


 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 802


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:12:44 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 08:23:19 PM
I'm back off me ban.




Tits and clout everywhere.




 :homer:

Clem said you flounced.......
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 160



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:16:49 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:12:44 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 08:23:19 PM
I'm back off me ban.




Tits and clout everywhere.




 :homer:

Clem said you flounced.......

STEVE said he flounced.

 jc
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 601



View Profile WWW
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:53:31 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 09:16:49 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:12:44 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 08:23:19 PM
I'm back off me ban.




Tits and clout everywhere.




 :homer:

Clem said you flounced.......

STEVE said he flounced.

 jc


He did flounce, the big flouncey faggoty flouncerer.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 531



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:05:50 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 601



View Profile WWW
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:25:12 PM »
Ha ha - what's with the glue pot?

 
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 267


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:44:04 PM »
 
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 