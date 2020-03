LEON TROTSKY

BORIS IS AN. IDIOT 👍
« on: March 16, 2020, 06:31:45 PM »
WE ARE STILL LETTING PEOPLE FLY BACK TO THIS COUNTRY WITHOUT TESTING THEM AT THE AIRPORTS BEFORE LETTING THEM IN TO THE PUBLIC DOMAIN 👎😡😡😡👎

YOU ARE A FUCKING CLOWN BORIS 👍🤡👍



Dr liddle, chief medical officer of Hemo speaks his word. What are you gonna do lids, keep the fuckers queuing at the aircraft door for 2 days whilst the test results come back. You stick to your your own job whilst the experts stick to theirs



PUT EM IN. HOLDING BLOCKS LIKE THE AUSSIES AND KIWIS ARE DOING YOU THICK FUCKING CUNT 👍🙄👍

Re: BORIS IS AN. IDIOT 👍
« Reply #8 on: March 16, 2020, 08:55:00 PM »
Oh yeah I could really see that happening rubber tits. Australia govt are telling foreign nationals to self quarantine on arrival , not put them in holding pen like at the Holland v England game 93

Posts: 7 970 Re: BORIS IS AN. IDIOT 👍 « Reply #10 on: March 16, 2020, 09:04:46 PM »



Re: BORIS IS AN. IDIOT 👍
« Reply #10 on: March 16, 2020, 09:04:46 PM »

And while we are at it, welcome back, you rapscallion Weren't you singing the praises of the fat Tory elitist over privileged cunt not so long ago Lids...if you had asked I would have told you he was a bumbling fucking idiot a long time ago.And while we are at it, welcome back, you rapscallion

Re: BORIS IS AN. IDIOT 👍
« Reply #12 on: March 16, 2020, 09:15:57 PM »
Well I'm having the opposite journey. I have always thought Boris Johnson is a cynical opportunist and a buffoon but I've been impressed with how he has handled the crisis, cleverly flanking himself with those 2 boffins, effectively leaving it to experts. That said if his softly softly approach proves to be wrong and we get it worse than comparable countries then he'll be for the chop.

Posts: 398 Re: BORIS IS AN. IDIOT 👍 « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 04:43:26 AM »



Then let them all out again only for it to start up again...will mean shutting the country down for another 3month........



It needs to go off big style like other countries before full lock-down starts..... probably about easter time....

That's when lockdown will kick in ..... the downside is you'll see plenty of casualties mainly the old beforehand'...... that's my forecast



I do agree with you that the airports need managing properly.... It's not kicked in enough for total lock-down.... Lock the country down now for 3months when not enough have caught it and built up some kind of immune system.Then let them all out again only for it to start up again...will mean shutting the country down for another 3month........It needs to go off big style like other countries before full lock-down starts..... probably about easter time....That's when lockdown will kick in ..... the downside is you'll see plenty of casualties mainly the old beforehand'...... that's my forecastI do agree with you that the airports need managing properly.... Logged

Posts: 72 813I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: BORIS IS AN. IDIOT 👍 « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:00:28 AM » Borrowed from Robin Welsh... .



Borisís plays his and the Tories get out of jail free card!



Letís not offer a proper package to support businesses to get through this, letís leave it up to them to close up, not serve people!!



Letís not ban large gatherings, letís just leave it up to the people so they donít get theatre ticket, concert ticket, festival ticket refunds!!



Clever move by the Big BJ to fuck all of you over who voted for him to protect your little businesses, your little pubs, your little shops etc!



There will be no insurance, no government support.



Arse is going to fall out of the economy as there is no clear direction and bail out package!



The Tories will be hoping it gets rid of the weak, frail, elderly and vulnerable (on top of the DWP 130,000) not just in people but in business also!!



If you thought the high street was struggling before wait until we come out of the other side of this!!



Ohhh the joys of a Selfish Tory Government!!



The chickens are coming home to roost! Cockadoodle Doooooooo!!!





BLOKE IS RIGHT ON MANY THINGS 👍😡👍

Posts: 610 Re: BORIS IS AN. IDIOT 👍 « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:56:26 AM » I must admit im really enjoying the reemergence of the Nations State, Borders and Border control.



Its fairly obvious that the borders should of been shut in December to Chineses flights and all people coming from China regardless of nationality.



They wouldn't do that due to accusations of Racism....... Boris is handling this just fine...... the hate filled far left wankers can rot....



SquareWheelBike, is the West End shutting down? Oh how sad..... you can come and do some Sooty and Sweep shows at Redcar beach thats more your level...... welcome home!!

DEEP DOWN YOU ARE A SOCIALIST REBEL WITHOUT A CAUSE COMRADE LIDS



DEEP DOWN YOU ARE A SOCIALIST REBEL WITHOUT A CAUSE COMRADE LIDS

Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Posts: 4 003 Re: BORIS IS AN. IDIOT 👍 « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:00:46 AM » Absolute chaos at work today. Some peoele not pitching up, jobs being cancelled, our guys being refused access to some premises.



At todays conference Boris must be unequivocal about what we can and can't do. What is essential travel, is work essential?



It should be either business as ususal or lockdown. If you don't make that choice nothing is achieved. Logged

Posts: 40 622 Re: BORIS IS AN. IDIOT 👍 « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:16:31 AM » As is always the case with Boris, heíll continue doing his very best to sit on the fence, give no opinion, and say fuck all of any substance Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Posts: 4 257 Re: BORIS IS AN. IDIOT 👍 « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:23:29 AM » They have only changed their tune yesterday because a group of scientists said if they carry on with their original plan 250,000 people would die and they would be held accountable. Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



Posts: 7 970 Re: BORIS IS AN. IDIOT 👍 « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:45:41 AM » His inability to take action, rather just to give advisory suggestions such as don't go to the pub, will save the insurance companies millions in compo....he is a fucking cunt of the highest order, who puts economic imperatives above the health of the nation. Basically making sure his dad and the rest of his buddies and assorted Bullingdon Club Cronies' interests are looked after Logged

Posts: 6 817 Re: BORIS IS AN. IDIOT 👍 « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 07:41:45 PM » I'm out and about in North London tonight, pubs , bars and restaurants pretty much packed, nobody taking a blind bit of notice of him! Logged

The fuckers will take some notice when they spread the virus to their parents etc and they end up I hospital. Boris doing us a sterling job, and taking guidance from those experts in science. The wingers on here would be the first to moan if he told you all to stay indoors. The fuckers will take some notice when they spread the virus to their parents etc and they end up I hospital. Boris doing us a sterling job, and taking guidance from those experts in science. The wingers on here would be the first to moan if he told you all to stay indoors. Logged

Point is Mick he's not because he's at the behest of his chums in the insurance industry. The Pub/Theatre trade is crying out for him to tell them to close, so they can claim what they paid for over many years, so they have a chance of staying in business. Point is Mick he's not because he's at the behest of his chums in the insurance industry. The Pub/Theatre trade is crying out for him to tell them to close, so they can claim what they paid for over many years, so they have a chance of staying in business. Logged

How many times do I hear that crap...he is in the pockets of the banks, in the pockets of trump, in the pockets of the insurers.......blah blah blah. The govt have just announced a massive programme to support businesses. I really don't think that Lloyd's syndicates are on the top of his agenda somehow.



Point is Mick he's not because he's at the behest of his chums in the insurance industry. The Pub/Theatre trade is crying out for him to tell them to close, so they can claim what they paid for over many years, so they have a chance of staying in business.

How many times do I hear that crap...he is in the pockets of the banks, in the pockets of trump, in the pockets of the insurers.......blah blah blah. The govt have just announced a massive programme to support businesses. I really don't think that Lloyd's syndicates are on the top of his agenda somehow.Point is Mick he's not because he's at the behest of his chums in the insurance industry. The Pub/Theatre trade is crying out for him to tell them to close, so they can claim what they paid for over many years, so they have a chance of staying in business. Logged

How many times do I hear that crap...he is in the pockets of the banks, in the pockets of trump, in the pockets of the insurers.......blah blah blah. The govt have just announced a massive programme to support businesses. I really don't think that Lloyd's syndicates are on the top of his agenda somehow.



Point is Mick he's not because he's at the behest of his chums in the insurance industry. The Pub/Theatre trade is crying out for him to tell them to close, so they can claim what they paid for over many years, so they have a chance of staying in business.

How many times do I hear that crap...he is in the pockets of the banks, in the pockets of trump, in the pockets of the insurers.......blah blah blah. The govt have just announced a massive programme to support businesses. I really don't think that Lloyd's syndicates are on the top of his agenda somehow.Point is Mick he's not because he's at the behest of his chums in the insurance industry. The Pub/Theatre trade is crying out for him to tell them to close, so they can claim what they paid for over many years, so they have a chance of staying in business.

Need to sort out your quote button there Mick. Again he's letting the insurers off the hook by using public money. Need to sort out your quote button there Mick. Again he's letting the insurers off the hook by using public money. Logged