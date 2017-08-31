|
LEON TROTSKY
|
Borrowed from Robin Welsh... .
Boriss plays his and the Tories get out of jail free card!
Lets not offer a proper package to support businesses to get through this, lets leave it up to them to close up, not serve people!!
Lets not ban large gatherings, lets just leave it up to the people so they dont get theatre ticket, concert ticket, festival ticket refunds!!
Clever move by the Big BJ to fuck all of you over who voted for him to protect your little businesses, your little pubs, your little shops etc!
There will be no insurance, no government support.
Arse is going to fall out of the economy as there is no clear direction and bail out package!
The Tories will be hoping it gets rid of the weak, frail, elderly and vulnerable (on top of the DWP 130,000) not just in people but in business also!!
If you thought the high street was struggling before wait until we come out of the other side of this!!
Ohhh the joys of a Selfish Tory Government!!
The chickens are coming home to roost! Cockadoodle Doooooooo!!!
BLOKE IS RIGHT ON MANY THINGS 👍😡👍
Gramsci
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
Squarewheelbike
|
I'm out and about in North London tonight, pubs , bars and restaurants pretty much packed, nobody taking a blind bit of notice of him!
The fuckers will take some notice when they spread the virus to their parents etc and they end up I hospital. Boris doing us a sterling job, and taking guidance from those experts in science. The wingers on here would be the first to moan if he told you all to stay indoors.
How many times do I hear that crap...he is in the pockets of the banks, in the pockets of trump, in the pockets of the insurers.......blah blah blah. The govt have just announced a massive programme to support businesses. I really don't think that Lloyd's syndicates are on the top of his agenda somehow.
Point is Mick he's not because he's at the behest of his chums in the insurance industry. The Pub/Theatre trade is crying out for him to tell them to close, so they can claim what they paid for over many years, so they have a chance of staying in business.
Need to sort out your quote button there Mick. Again he's letting the insurers off the hook by using public money.
Bobupanddown
|
I'm out and about in North London tonight, pubs , bars and restaurants pretty much packed, nobody taking a blind bit of notice of him!
The fuckers will take some notice when they spread the virus to their parents etc and they end up I hospital. Boris doing us a sterling job, and taking guidance from those experts in science. The wingers on here would be the first to moan if he told you all to stay indoors.
How many times do I hear that crap...he is in the pockets of the banks, in the pockets of trump, in the pockets of the insurers.......blah blah blah. The govt have just announced a massive programme to support businesses. I really don't think that Lloyd's syndicates are on the top of his agenda somehow.
Point is Mick he's not because he's at the behest of his chums in the insurance industry. The Pub/Theatre trade is crying out for him to tell them to close, so they can claim what they paid for over many years, so they have a chance of staying in business.
Need to sort out your quote button there Mick. Again he's letting the insurers off the hook by using public money.
Because if the insurance companies go the entire economy goes you thick socialist cunt.
Want to go back to a time when money didn't exist? Let a thick cunt socialist run the economy. Thank fuck Boris kicked Corbyn's arse.
