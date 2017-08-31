|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
Borrowed from Robin Welsh... .
Boriss plays his and the Tories get out of jail free card!
Lets not offer a proper package to support businesses to get through this, lets leave it up to them to close up, not serve people!!
Lets not ban large gatherings, lets just leave it up to the people so they dont get theatre ticket, concert ticket, festival ticket refunds!!
Clever move by the Big BJ to fuck all of you over who voted for him to protect your little businesses, your little pubs, your little shops etc!
There will be no insurance, no government support.
Arse is going to fall out of the economy as there is no clear direction and bail out package!
The Tories will be hoping it gets rid of the weak, frail, elderly and vulnerable (on top of the DWP 130,000) not just in people but in business also!!
If you thought the high street was struggling before wait until we come out of the other side of this!!
Ohhh the joys of a Selfish Tory Government!!
The chickens are coming home to roost! Cockadoodle Doooooooo!!!
BLOKE IS RIGHT ON MANY THINGS 👍😡👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
|
|
|
|
Gramsci
|
Borrowed from Robin Welsh... .
Boriss plays his and the Tories get out of jail free card!
Lets not offer a proper package to support businesses to get through this, lets leave it up to them to close up, not serve people!!
Lets not ban large gatherings, lets just leave it up to the people so they dont get theatre ticket, concert ticket, festival ticket refunds!!
Clever move by the Big BJ to fuck all of you over who voted for him to protect your little businesses, your little pubs, your little shops etc!
There will be no insurance, no government support.
Arse is going to fall out of the economy as there is no clear direction and bail out package!
The Tories will be hoping it gets rid of the weak, frail, elderly and vulnerable (on top of the DWP 130,000) not just in people but in business also!!
If you thought the high street was struggling before wait until we come out of the other side of this!!
Ohhh the joys of a Selfish Tory Government!!
The chickens are coming home to roost! Cockadoodle Doooooooo!!!
BLOKE IS RIGHT ON MANY THINGS 👍😡👍
DEEP DOWN YOU ARE A SOCIALIST REBEL WITHOUT A CAUSE COMRADE LIDS
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
Borrowed from Robin Welsh... .
Boriss plays his and the Tories get out of jail free card!
Lets not offer a proper package to support businesses to get through this, lets leave it up to them to close up, not serve people!!
Lets not ban large gatherings, lets just leave it up to the people so they dont get theatre ticket, concert ticket, festival ticket refunds!!
Clever move by the Big BJ to fuck all of you over who voted for him to protect your little businesses, your little pubs, your little shops etc!
There will be no insurance, no government support.
Arse is going to fall out of the economy as there is no clear direction and bail out package!
The Tories will be hoping it gets rid of the weak, frail, elderly and vulnerable (on top of the DWP 130,000) not just in people but in business also!!
If you thought the high street was struggling before wait until we come out of the other side of this!!
Ohhh the joys of a Selfish Tory Government!!
The chickens are coming home to roost! Cockadoodle Doooooooo!!!
BLOKE IS RIGHT ON MANY THINGS 👍😡👍
DEEP DOWN YOU ARE A SOCIALIST REBEL WITHOUT A CAUSE LIDS
|
|
|
|
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
|