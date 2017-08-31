LEON TROTSKY

Posts: 72 783





BORIS IS AN. IDIOT 👍
« on: Yesterday at 06:31:45 PM »
WE ARE STILL LETTING PEOPLE FLY BACK TO THIS COUNTRY WITHOUT TESTING THEM AT THE AIRPORTS BEFORE LETTING THEM IN TO THE PUBLIC DOMAIN 👎😡😡😡👎

YOU ARE A FUCKING CLOWN BORIS 👍🤡👍



Logged

Posts: 6 812
Re: BORIS IS AN. IDIOT 👍
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:46:30 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:31:45 PM
WE ARE STILL LETTING PEOPLE FLY BACK TO THIS COUNTRY WITHOUT TESTING THEM AT THE AIRPORTS BEFORE LETTING THEM IN TO THE PUBLIC DOMAIN 👎😡😡😡👎

YOU ARE A FUCKING CLOWN BORIS 👍🤡👍

Some of us have known this for quite some time and I believe pointed it out to you!



Logged

Posts: 913
Re: BORIS IS AN. IDIOT 👍
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:40:58 PM »



Dr liddle, chief medical officer of Hemo speaks his word. What are you gonna do lids, keep the fuckers queuing at the aircraft door for 2 days whilst the test results come back. You stick to your your own job whilst the experts stick to theirs



Posts: 72 783
Re: BORIS IS AN. IDIOT 👍
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:47:44 PM »



PUT EM IN. HOLDING BLOCKS LIKE THE AUSSIES AND KIWIS ARE DOING YOU THICK FUCKING CUNT 👍🙄👍
Logged

Posts: 913
Re: BORIS IS AN. IDIOT 👍
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:55:00 PM »
Oh yeah I could really see that happening rubber tits. Australia govt are telling foreign nationals to self quarantine on arrival , not put them in holding pen like at the Holland v England game 93
Logged

Posts: 7 969
Re: BORIS IS AN. IDIOT 👍
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:04:46 PM »



And while we are at it, welcome back, you rapscallion
Weren't you singing the praises of the fat Tory elitist over privileged cunt not so long ago Lids...if you had asked I would have told you he was a bumbling fucking idiot a long time ago.
Logged

Posts: 72 783
Re: BORIS IS AN. IDIOT 👍
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:06:20 PM »



😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged

Posts: 4 000
Re: BORIS IS AN. IDIOT 👍
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:15:57 PM »
Well I'm having the opposite journey. I have always thought Boris Johnson is a cynical opportunist and a buffoon but I've been impressed with how he has handled the crisis, cleverly flanking himself with those 2 boffins, effectively leaving it to experts. That said if his softly softly approach proves to be wrong and we get it worse than comparable countries then he'll be for the chop.
Logged

Posts: 398
Re: BORIS IS AN. IDIOT 👍
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:43:26 AM »



Then let them all out again only for it to start up again...will mean shutting the country down for another 3month........



It needs to go off big style like other countries before full lock-down starts..... probably about easter time....

That's when lockdown will kick in ..... the downside is you'll see plenty of casualties mainly the old beforehand'...... that's my forecast



It's not kicked in enough for total lock-down.... Lock the country down now for 3months when not enough have caught it and built up some kind of immune system.
Then let them all out again only for it to start up again...will mean shutting the country down for another 3month........

It needs to go off big style like other countries before full lock-down starts..... probably about easter time....
That's when lockdown will kick in ..... the downside is you'll see plenty of casualties mainly the old beforehand'...... that's my forecast

I do agree with you that the airports need managing properly....
Logged

Posts: 72 783I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: BORIS IS AN. IDIOT 👍 « Reply #15 on: Today at 09:00:28 AM » Borrowed from Robin Welsh... .



Boriss plays his and the Tories get out of jail free card!



Lets not offer a proper package to support businesses to get through this, lets leave it up to them to close up, not serve people!!



Lets not ban large gatherings, lets just leave it up to the people so they dont get theatre ticket, concert ticket, festival ticket refunds!!



Clever move by the Big BJ to fuck all of you over who voted for him to protect your little businesses, your little pubs, your little shops etc!



There will be no insurance, no government support.



Arse is going to fall out of the economy as there is no clear direction and bail out package!



The Tories will be hoping it gets rid of the weak, frail, elderly and vulnerable (on top of the DWP 130,000) not just in people but in business also!!



If you thought the high street was struggling before wait until we come out of the other side of this!!



Ohhh the joys of a Selfish Tory Government!!



The chickens are coming home to roost! Cockadoodle Doooooooo!!!





Logged

Posts: 610 Re: BORIS IS AN. IDIOT 👍 « Reply #16 on: Today at 09:56:26 AM » I must admit im really enjoying the reemergence of the Nations State, Borders and Border control.



Its fairly obvious that the borders should of been shut in December to Chineses flights and all people coming from China regardless of nationality.



They wouldn't do that due to accusations of Racism....... Boris is handling this just fine...... the hate filled far left wankers can rot....



SquareWheelBike, is the West End shutting down? Oh how sad..... you can come and do some Sooty and Sweep shows at Redcar beach thats more your level...... welcome home!! Logged

Posts: 7 969
Re: BORIS IS AN. IDIOT 👍
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:52:03 AM »

DEEP DOWN YOU ARE A SOCIALIST REBEL WITHOUT A CAUSE COMRADE LIDS
Logged



Posts: 72 783
Re: BORIS IS AN. IDIOT 👍
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:53:44 AM »



Logged