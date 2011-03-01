Holiday - to cancel or not to cancel? Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 17, 2020, 08:57:33 AM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Holiday - to cancel or not to cancel? Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Holiday - to cancel or not to cancel? (Read 425 times) TerryCochranesSocks Offline Posts: 6 976 Pull your socks up Tel. Holiday - to cancel or not to cancel? « on: Yesterday at 04:11:55 PM » We are booked with James Villas to go to Menorca on 6th July for a week. We have paid £750 deposit and have a further £2650 to pay on 31st March.The official James Villa line currently is that if your holiday is meant to start within the next two weeks you will get a refund (or replacement?) but for holidays more than two weeks away standard cancellation terms apply.The question is do I pay the balance and hope that either the virus is sorted by then (doubtful) or that they will refund me, or do I not pay and lose the £750?It cannot be guaranteed that James Villas even exists by the time I come to get my money back or an alternative booking.In any case it looks like my summer holidays will be spent at home. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures RIK MAYALL Offline Posts: 11 160 Once in every lifetime Re: Holiday - to cancel or not to cancel? « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:16:42 PM » cancel, this won't be gone by July Logged Glory Glory Man United daftjim Offline Posts: 2 401 Re: Holiday - to cancel or not to cancel? « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:24:27 PM » Don't cancel. You'll get a full refund.James Villas don't own villas, they're just an agency so they won't lose a lot and will simply not pay the villa owners.If you cancel you will lose your deposit.I have a villa in Antibes booked for the end of June with Airbnb. They're giving full refunds. Stop flapping FFS. Logged kippers Online Posts: 2 018 Re: Holiday - to cancel or not to cancel? « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:38:59 PM » Be ok Terry. You'll see The Spanish are locking down now to re-open for easter. Logged Bob End and his Sexy Bitch Offline Posts: 14 186 Re: Holiday - to cancel or not to cancel? « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:01:45 PM » Tough call. Thing is, there will be fucking millions of deals going if you cancel and wait until you see how stuff pans out. Lot of money to risk. If there's a 'run' on James Villas with people cancelling, can they afford it? Are customer monies ringfenced? Logged Gray Squirrel Online Posts: 264 Re: Holiday - to cancel or not to cancel? « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:07:30 PM » Im due to go to Cyprus 8th April. Tui are refunding people travelling up to 28th March but my holiday is still scheduled so no refund yet. Today Cyprus Gov has told all hotels to shut till at least end of April so hopefully my refund is not too far away . Logged El Capitan Offline Posts: 40 610 Re: Holiday - to cancel or not to cancel? « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:17:40 PM » I would pay the balance otherwise you will void your contract. (Assuming you have valid travel insurance) Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. barwickred Offline Posts: 279 Re: Holiday - to cancel or not to cancel? « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:20:20 PM » Im going to Tenerife in June, hopefully everything is back up and running by then. Logged Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet. kippers Online Posts: 2 018 Re: Holiday - to cancel or not to cancel? « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:27:21 PM » Got a week available at Slaley Hall in June if anybody is interested.3 bed villa Logged BoroPE Online Posts: 2 195 Re: Holiday - to cancel or not to cancel? « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:30:27 PM » Pay any balances on your credit card. Much easier to get back. Logged V6 Offline Posts: 2 047 Re: Holiday - to cancel or not to cancel? « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:37:30 PM » i'm supposed to be going to Northern ireland for 4 days next month Logged LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 72 777 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Holiday - to cancel or not to cancel? « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:37:45 PM » Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 04:38:59 PMBe ok Terry. You'll see The Spanish are locking down now to re-open for easter. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 EASTER 🙄INSPECTOR MORSE MUST BE SHITTING HIMSELF 👍 PARDON THE PUN 😂😂😂 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 72 777 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Holiday - to cancel or not to cancel? « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:39:38 PM » Quote from: V6 on Yesterday at 05:37:30 PMi'm supposed to be going to Northern ireland for 4 days next month YOU CAN GET A FERRY YA DAFT CUNT YA KNOW 😂THE CAT 👍YOU BE THE ONLY CUNT ON IT LIKE 😂😂😂 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... V6 Offline Posts: 2 047 Re: Holiday - to cancel or not to cancel? « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:43:33 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:39:38 PMQuote from: V6 on Yesterday at 05:37:30 PMi'm supposed to be going to Northern ireland for 4 days next month YOU CAN GET A FERRY YA DAFT CUNT YA KNOW 😂THE CAT 👍YOU BE THE ONLY CUNT ON IT LIKE 😂😂😂fucking sink if you were on it Logged TerryCochranesSocks Offline Posts: 6 976 Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Holiday - to cancel or not to cancel? « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:05:41 PM » Quote from: daftjim on Yesterday at 04:24:27 PMDon't cancel. You'll get a full refund.James Villas don't own villas, they're just an agency so they won't lose a lot and will simply not pay the villa owners.If you cancel you will lose your deposit.I have a villa in Antibes booked for the end of June with Airbnb. They're giving full refunds. Stop flapping FFS.I wasn't aware I was flapping, merely asking for opinions. As for James Villas being "just an agency" the parent company Awaze is the largest managed vacation rentals and holiday resorts business in Europe and employs over 4800 people. Their business, like a lot of travel companies, is very much at risk.I think I will pay the balance due on my credit card, so as not to void the contract and, should I not be satisfied with the alternatives offered, or should James Villas be no more, I can claim back through the credit card company.Thank you. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures TerryCochranesSocks Offline Posts: 6 976 Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Holiday - to cancel or not to cancel? « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:07:20 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:17:40 PMI would pay the balance otherwise you will void your contract. (Assuming you have valid travel insurance) Yes, I think you're right.I paid for the travel insurance at the time of the booking. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures CLEM FANDANGO Offline Posts: 13 162 Re: Holiday - to cancel or not to cancel? « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:52:47 PM » You'll probably be dead before then so I wouldn't worry if I were you.I hope this helps. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY El Capitan Offline Posts: 40 610 Re: Holiday - to cancel or not to cancel? « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:29:53 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 06:07:20 PMQuote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:17:40 PMI would pay the balance otherwise you will void your contract. (Assuming you have valid travel insurance) Yes, I think you're right. A wonderful moment for me Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. martonmick Offline Posts: 149 Re: Holiday - to cancel or not to cancel? « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:17:38 PM » Got 2 weeks in Portugal booked from July 25thPaid £120 deposit with Jet2 and rest due by end of MayE-mailed them asking for company policy and waiting for reply Logged Johnny Thunder Offline Posts: 11 268 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Holiday - to cancel or not to cancel? « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:29:21 PM » I'm not cancelling fuck all.I don't care if people are fuckin spontaneously combusting where we are visiting.If the plane is going. The Thunders are fuckin going. Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt. LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 72 777 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Holiday - to cancel or not to cancel? « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:31:49 PM » Quote from: martonmick on Yesterday at 08:17:38 PMGot 2 weeks in Portugal booked from July 25thPaid £120 deposit with Jet2 and rest due by end of MayE-mailed them asking for company policy and waiting for replyYOU WILL STILL BE WAITING FOR AN ANSWER COME THE 1ST WEEK IN JULY 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Micksgrill Offline Posts: 913 Re: Holiday - to cancel or not to cancel? « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:46:27 PM » Your atol protected fella so just go ahead and pay up. They are a decent outfit, we've been dealing with them for years. The o es to be wary of at moment t are tui, cathay pacific air Baltic air Malta. Just got notified off insurers today that they have suspended cover on these airlines so good chance they are gonna go pop shortly Logged Steboro Offline Posts: 3 162 Re: Holiday - to cancel or not to cancel? « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:46:42 PM » My Mam just text me from Tenerife. They on lockdown everything is shut and they have to stay in their hotel room.They can goto the restaurant at meal times. They can goto the supermarket or chemist but not together.They hoping to get an early flight home. Logged TerryCochranesSocks Offline Posts: 6 976 Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Holiday - to cancel or not to cancel? « Reply #23 on: Today at 12:22:21 AM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 06:52:47 PMYou'll probably be dead before then so I wouldn't worry if I were you.I hope this helps. The only way Im dead before then is if you fall on me you fat gay cunt.Welcome back btw. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures CLEM FANDANGO Offline Posts: 13 162 Re: Holiday - to cancel or not to cancel? « Reply #24 on: Today at 03:16:43 AM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:22:21 AMQuote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 06:52:47 PMYou'll probably be dead before then so I wouldn't worry if I were you.I hope this helps. The only way Im dead before then is if you fall on me you fat gay cunt.Welcome back btw.That can be arranged. You just have to ask. Thanks. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY tunstall Offline Posts: 3 246 Re: Holiday - to cancel or not to cancel? « Reply #25 on: Today at 07:03:57 AM » I'm going to Amsterdam on Friday for a weekIt's still happening at the moment But I don't think fuck all will be open Logged Minge Offline Posts: 9 384 Superstar Re: Holiday - to cancel or not to cancel? « Reply #26 on: Today at 07:16:42 AM » Pointless leaving the country, everywhere will be dead .Wife works for jet2 , colleagues throughout Europes popular destinations have all posted the tows are virtualy closed Logged Bud Wiser Offline Posts: 9 618 Bausor, Gill & Woodgate OUT!!! Re: Holiday - to cancel or not to cancel? « Reply #27 on: Today at 07:26:04 AM » Quote from: tunstall on Today at 07:03:57 AMI'm going to Amsterdam on Friday for a weekIt's still happening at the moment But I don't think fuck all will be open I guess you're just going to have to suck yourself off then. Logged https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585 tunstall Offline Posts: 3 246 Re: Holiday - to cancel or not to cancel? « Reply #28 on: Today at 08:00:18 AM » Quote from: Minge on Today at 07:16:42 AMPointless leaving the country, everywhere will be dead .Wife works for jet2 , colleagues throughout Europes popular destinations have all posted the tows are virtualy closed we got sent home from Stavanger on Saturday morning, one or two places were open but the place was like a ghost town.... Logged BoroPE Online Posts: 2 195 Re: Holiday - to cancel or not to cancel? « Reply #29 on: Today at 08:47:40 AM » Quote from: tunstall on Today at 07:03:57 AMI'm going to Amsterdam on Friday for a weekIt's still happening at the moment But I don't think fuck all will be open Wife was there at the weekend all the bars and coffee shops shut up at 6pm Sunday for 3 weeks. Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...