Posts: 6 976Pull your socks up Tel. Holiday - to cancel or not to cancel? « on: Yesterday at 04:11:55 PM » We are booked with James Villas to go to Menorca on 6th July for a week. We have paid £750 deposit and have a further £2650 to pay on 31st March.

The official James Villa line currently is that if your holiday is meant to start within the next two weeks you will get a refund (or replacement?) but for holidays more than two weeks away standard cancellation terms apply.



The question is do I pay the balance and hope that either the virus is sorted by then (doubtful) or that they will refund me, or do I not pay and lose the £750?



It cannot be guaranteed that James Villas even exists by the time I come to get my money back or an alternative booking.



In any case it looks like my summer holidays will be spent at home.

Posts: 2 401 Re: Holiday - to cancel or not to cancel? « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:24:27 PM » Don't cancel. You'll get a full refund.

James Villas don't own villas, they're just an agency so they won't lose a lot and will simply not pay the villa owners.

If you cancel you will lose your deposit.



I have a villa in Antibes booked for the end of June with Airbnb. They're giving full refunds.

Stop flapping FFS. Logged

Posts: 264 Re: Holiday - to cancel or not to cancel? « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:07:30 PM » Im due to go to Cyprus 8th April. Tui are refunding people travelling up to 28th March but my holiday is still scheduled so no refund yet. Today Cyprus Gov has told all hotels to shut till at least end of April so hopefully my refund is not too far away . Logged

I wasn't aware I was flapping, merely asking for opinions.

As for James Villas being "just an agency" the parent company Awaze is the largest managed vacation rentals and holiday resorts business in Europe and employs over 4800 people. Their business, like a lot of travel companies, is very much at risk.



I think I will pay the balance due on my credit card, so as not to void the contract and, should I not be satisfied with the alternatives offered, or should James Villas be no more, I can claim back through the credit card company.



I wasn't aware I was flapping, merely asking for opinions.

As for James Villas being "just an agency" the parent company Awaze is the largest managed vacation rentals and holiday resorts business in Europe and employs over 4800 people. Their business, like a lot of travel companies, is very much at risk.

I think I will pay the balance due on my credit card, so as not to void the contract and, should I not be satisfied with the alternatives offered, or should James Villas be no more, I can claim back through the credit card company.

Thank you.

I don't care if people are fuckin spontaneously combusting where we are visiting.





If the plane is going. The Thunders are fuckin going.









I'm not cancelling fuck all.

I don't care if people are fuckin spontaneously combusting where we are visiting.

If the plane is going. The Thunders are fuckin going.

Posts: 913 Re: Holiday - to cancel or not to cancel? « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:46:27 PM » Your atol protected fella so just go ahead and pay up. They are a decent outfit, we've been dealing with them for years.



The o es to be wary of at moment t are tui, cathay pacific air Baltic air Malta. Just got notified off insurers today that they have suspended cover on these airlines so good chance they are gonna go pop shortly Logged