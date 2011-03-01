Don't cancel. You'll get a full refund.
James Villas don't own villas, they're just an agency so they won't lose a lot and will simply not pay the villa owners.
If you cancel you will lose your deposit.
I have a villa in Antibes booked for the end of June with Airbnb. They're giving full refunds.
Stop flapping FFS.
I wasn't aware I was flapping, merely asking for opinions.
As for James Villas being "just an agency" the parent company Awaze is the largest managed vacation rentals and holiday resorts business in Europe and employs over 4800 people. Their business, like a lot of travel companies, is very much at risk.
I think I will pay the balance due on my credit card, so as not to void the contract and, should I not be satisfied with the alternatives offered, or should James Villas be no more, I can claim back through the credit card company.
Thank you.