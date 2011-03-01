TerryCochranesSocks

Posts: 6 975Pull your socks up Tel. Holiday - to cancel or not to cancel? « on: Today at 04:11:55 PM » We are booked with James Villas to go to Menorca on 6th July for a week. We have paid £750 deposit and have a further £2650 to pay on 31st March.

The official James Villa line currently is that if your holiday is meant to start within the next two weeks you will get a refund (or replacement?) but for holidays more than two weeks away standard cancellation terms apply.



The question is do I pay the balance and hope that either the virus is sorted by then (doubtful) or that they will refund me, or do I not pay and lose the £750?



It cannot be guaranteed that James Villas even exists by the time I come to get my money back or an alternative booking.



In any case it looks like my summer holidays will be spent at home.

daftjim

Posts: 2 401 Re: Holiday - to cancel or not to cancel? « Reply #2 on: Today at 04:24:27 PM » Don't cancel. You'll get a full refund.

James Villas don't own villas, they're just an agency so they won't lose a lot and will simply not pay the villa owners.

If you cancel you will lose your deposit.



I have a villa in Antibes booked for the end of June with Airbnb. They're giving full refunds.

Stop flapping FFS.

Gray Squirrel

Im due to go to Cyprus 8th April. Tui are refunding people travelling up to 28th March but my holiday is still scheduled so no refund yet. Today Cyprus Gov has told all hotels to shut till at least end of April so hopefully my refund is not too far away .