Author Topic: Coulby, Robbso, Monkey. (Read 227 times) Johnny Thunder Offline Posts: 11 299 Shit Stirring Cunt. Coulby, Robbso, Monkey. « on: March 16, 2020, 02:22:22 PM » Where are ye ye cunts.Fuckin get back on here. Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.Come back Coulby lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.Come back Monkey lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt. BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS Offline Posts: 780 Re: Coulby, Robbso, Monkey. « Reply #1 on: March 16, 2020, 02:40:51 PM » COOPS AND MONKEY ARE PROPER LEGENDS AND TOP TIPSTERS LIKE MONTS👍👍👍👍🍺🍻🍺🍻COME ON JOHNNY KID GET YA THREAD BACK ON TRACK 👻👻👻BEER ME BUD😀😀😀🍺🍻🍺🍻 Logged YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING Johnny Thunder Offline Posts: 11 299 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Coulby, Robbso, Monkey. « Reply #2 on: March 16, 2020, 02:42:27 PM » I will monster lad.As long as Sir Goldby doesn't give me another fuckin holiday. Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.Come back Coulby lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.Come back Monkey lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt. Johnny Thunder Offline Posts: 11 299 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Coulby, Robbso, Monkey. « Reply #3 on: Today at 04:07:19 PM » We can fuckin see yer Coulby lad. Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.Come back Coulby lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.Come back Monkey lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt. RIK MAYALL Online Posts: 11 173 Once in every lifetime Re: Coulby, Robbso, Monkey. « Reply #4 on: Today at 04:42:00 PM » Been talking to Coulby, he's fine, just having some time out due to personal reasons. Logged Glory Glory Man United Johnny Thunder Offline Posts: 11 299 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Coulby, Robbso, Monkey. « Reply #5 on: Today at 04:50:08 PM » Best wished Coulby. Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.Come back Coulby lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.Come back Monkey lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt. LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 72 872 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Coulby, Robbso, Monkey. « Reply #6 on: Today at 04:56:19 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:42:00 PMBeen talking to Coulby, he's fine, just having some time out due to personal reasons.👍👍👍HE'S A GOOD LAD 😎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Bobupanddown Online Posts: 1 823 Re: Coulby, Robbso, Monkey. « Reply #7 on: Today at 08:39:20 PM » MadDog is not coming back until Lenin, Notts, Oldfield and Blind Faith are banned. Of course he thinks I'm all of the above Logged CapsDave Online Posts: 4 261 Re: Coulby, Robbso, Monkey. « Reply #8 on: Today at 08:49:40 PM » Youre new around here Bob. Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PMTell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them. Bobupanddown Online Posts: 1 823 Re: Coulby, Robbso, Monkey. « Reply #9 on: Today at 08:51:02 PM » Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 08:49:40 PMYoure new around here Bob.Am I? How long do you have to post before you're no longer new?