Coulby, Robbso, Monkey.

March 18, 2020, 09:19:02 PM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Coulby, Robbso, Monkey.
March 16, 2020, 02:22:22 PM
Where are ye ye cunts.



Fuckin get back on here.






March 16, 2020, 02:40:51 PM
COOPS AND MONKEY ARE PROPER LEGENDS AND TOP TIPSTERS LIKE MONTS👍👍👍👍🍺🍻🍺🍻

COME ON JOHNNY KID GET YA THREAD BACK ON TRACK 👻👻👻

BEER ME BUD😀😀😀🍺🍻🍺🍻
March 16, 2020, 02:42:27 PM
I will monster lad.

As long as Sir Goldby doesn't give me another fuckin holiday.






Today at 04:07:19 PM
We can fuckin see yer Coulby lad.



Today at 04:42:00 PM
Been talking to Coulby, he's fine, just having some time out due to personal reasons.
Today at 04:50:08 PM
Best wished Coulby.


Today at 04:56:19 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:42:00 PM
Been talking to Coulby, he's fine, just having some time out due to personal reasons.

👍👍👍

HE'S A GOOD LAD  😎
Today at 08:39:20 PM
MadDog is not coming back until Lenin, Notts, Oldfield and Blind Faith are banned.

Of course he thinks I'm all of the above  :meltdown: :meltdown:
Today at 08:49:40 PM
Youre new around here Bob.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Today at 08:51:02 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 08:49:40 PM
Youre new around here Bob.

Am I?

How long do you have to post before you're no longer new?
