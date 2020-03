daftjim

Posts: 2 398 Corbyn « on: Today at 09:54:52 PM »

Single handedly destroyed the labour party and now this.



Single handedly destroyed the labour party and now this.

Utter cunt. Trying to score points out of the crisis.

Re: Corbyn « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:08:45 PM »



But we are taking back control and making Britain Great again! To be fair this government should be held to account over this, they have known for weeks that ventilators were needed and they havenít got any, instead they have came out now itís too late asking companies to magic some out of their arses, whatís worse is we donít produce any in the UK and the EU have said any they make they are keeping in EU.But we are taking back control and making Britain Great again! Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



You signed in on the wrong account chief

Yes by saying the government should focus attention on the vulnerable and urging party members to help out those in the community who need help the most and calling for rent suspension and supporting those on zero hour contracts...he is being a complete cunt isn't he? How could he call for caring for others....we haven't got time for that...we need time to rag all the shit rolls off the shelves



Boris' advice - just take it on the chin and let the virus rip through society

Yes by saying the government should focus attention on the vulnerable and urging party members to help out those in the community who need help the most and calling for rent suspension and supporting those on zero hour contracts...he is being a complete cunt isn't he? How could he call for caring for others....we haven't got time for that...we need time to rag all the shit rolls off the shelves

Boris' advice - just take it on the chin and let the virus rip through society

Re: Corbyn « Reply #4 on: Today at 10:43:03 PM » I dare say there'll be an enquiry in twelve months time or whenever about the government's handling of the situation based on proper evidence.

In the meantime, the last thing we need is a bunch of poorly informed knee-jerk dick heads needlessly raising tensions.



CoB scum

Re: Corbyn « Reply #5 on: Today at 10:49:18 PM » Jezza is highly likely not to make it through Covid. Silly old smelly cunt

Re: Corbyn « Reply #6 on: Today at 10:50:44 PM »



We are in unprecedented times and the situation has moved quickly, peoples' lives are at risk and a united front is needed like in any war. Italy and Spain are not doing so well and Germany as an EU member state refused to help their Italian allies in their hour of need.



We don't need someone creating panic for political gain. It is cheap, dangerous and disingenuous - words that describe Corbyn. Logged

Ohhhh no it wasn't.