March 16, 2020, 10:57:24 PM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

COB hardmens WhatsApp group  (Read 338 times)
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 553


« on: Yesterday at 08:53:50 PM »
Add your phone numbers here and I'll start one  :ponce:







 :lids: :lids:
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 159


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:53:23 PM »
Im sure you already know the right sites to get your hard men fill, if you so require.

Go on lad, crack one off.
Glory Glory Man United
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 530



« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:14:12 PM »
 mick
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 553


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:50:57 PM »
This thread was for hardmen only, we use our fists for fighting not shoving it up lidds hoop  :ponce:
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 530



« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:52:17 PM »
 mick
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 774


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:34:19 AM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Yesterday at 08:53:50 PM
Add your phone numbers here and I'll start one  :ponce:







 :lids: :lids:



IVE JUST INBOXED YOU MY PHONE NUMBER   :like: :like:


RING ME AFTER 9 AND I WILL COME AND MEET YOU ANYWHERE IN  TEESSIDE   


BET YA DON'T THOUGH EH  CHICKENSHIT   :wanker: :wanker:


 :lids: :lids:
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
tunstall
Posts: 3 244


« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:34:57 AM »
mick
tunstall
Posts: 3 244


« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:36:08 AM »
you sure it's a good idea to arrange "gatherings" with this virus going around?








especially at your age :basil:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 774


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:41:58 AM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 08:36:08 AM
you sure it's a good idea to arrange "gatherings" with this virus going around?








especially at your age :basil:


THE ONLY GATHERING WILL BE THE CROWD AROUND THE PARASITE TROLL   :like:


LOOKING DOWN WONDERING WHAT HE'S DOING LAYING HORIZONTAL ON THE FLOOR   



 :like: :lids: :like:
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
tunstall
Posts: 3 244


« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:42:38 AM »
:homer:
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 553


« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:11:18 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:41:58 AM
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 08:36:08 AM
you sure it's a good idea to arrange "gatherings" with this virus going around?


More lies?








especially at your age :basil:


THE ONLY GATHERING WILL BE THE CROWD AROUND THE PARASITE TROLL   :like:


LOOKING DOWN WONDERING WHAT HE'S DOING LAYING HORIZONTAL ON THE FLOOR   



 :like: :lids: :like:
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 802


« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:13:46 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 08:36:08 AM
you sure it's a good idea to arrange "gatherings" with this virus going around?


especially at your age :basil:

There's less people at COB meet ups than at Dianne Abbots nude shows.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 530



« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:41:31 PM »





Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
