Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 14 183







Posts: 14 183 Mister Rooney « on: Today at 08:11:00 PM » https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-8113739/Coronavirus-Wayne-Rooney-slams-government-football-chiefs-treating-players-like-guinea-pigs.html



How funny is HE? Was his family at the forefront of his mind when he was up to his locking nuts in that auld granny or that young lass only a few years back



Everyone else is still at work, and they donít get a hundred conkers a week, either.



Family man. How funny is HE? Was his family at the forefront of his mind when he was up to his locking nuts in that auld granny or that young lass only a few years backEveryone else is still at work, and they donít get a hundred conkers a week, either.Family man. Logged