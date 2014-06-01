|
LEON TROTSKY
BUT WIFEBEATER AND INSULTS ON YA KIDS ARE OK THEN ARE THEY STEVE.?
JUST SO I KNOW WHERE I STAND 👍
Not really, no. The culture needs to change on here.
THAT IT DOES 👍
YOU NOW HAVE THE TIME TO SORT OUT THE UNDESIREABLES 👍
RIK MAYALL
So we arent allowed to use the term wrongun yet tortured mind is allowed to post photos of board members and complete strangers on this board and there isnt a problem with that?
The bloke is a full on fruitcake.
The photo was removed as soon as I saw it. I've never failed to action a complaint about a photo of someone posted without their permission.
Were you seriously bothered about it or were you just looking for something to complain about? Serious question...
Yeah Im bothered. Tortured mind has stocked images of posters from this site. Where from who knows, it just concerns me how many personal photos hes amassed.
Its strange behaviour to say the least.
If hes capturing them from Facebook, I have photos of my missus, my mother, my father and my daughter on my profile. I dont like the idea of a nut case stock piling their photos for his own amusement .
Maybe its time to stop the posting images facility.
If I want my picture putting on cob, Id post it myself, theres no need for the local head case to post it. Is there?
Steve Göldby
Fair enough - I accept you genuinely were bothered about it and I stress once again, I've always been very on the ball about actioning complaints about unauthorised pictures.
