I CAN SEE THIS BEING A GOOD YEAR !!!

March 16, 2020, 10:57:19 PM
Author Topic: I CAN SEE THIS BEING A GOOD YEAR !!!  (Read 482 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 14 530



« on: Yesterday at 07:46:10 PM »
WILL BE WINTER AGAIN BEFORE WE GET THIS SORTED, IF WE'RE LUCKY.

YEAR OF THE RAT   souey
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 774


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:48:15 AM »
WHY ARE YOU GONNA FUCK OFF AND DIE LIKE   


OR ARE YOU GETTING A LABOTOMY   


LITTLE TIP FOR YA   mcl


NEVER TAKE YA LAPTOP TO PC WORLD TO GET FIXED   monkey

FUCKING SHOCKING SERVICE    charles :lids:
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 530



« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:51:51 AM »
OH NO HE'S FINALLY CRACKED   souey
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 774


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:02:23 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 08:51:51 AM
OH NO HE'S FINALLY CRACKED   souey


SAYS THE BIGGEST FUCKING CRACKPOT ON THE BOARD   :meltdown: :lids: :meltdown:



 :wanker:
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
Posts: 770


« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:07:16 AM »
FLOUNCING FREDDYS BACK 🤣🤣🤣🤡🤡🤡

BEER ME PODGE🍻🍺🍻🍺
Logged
YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 530



« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:08:47 AM »
HE'S MAKING UP FOR LOST TIME LIKE PREDICTED. AFTER ALL THERE'S NOTHING ELSE FOR HIM TO DO NOW !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 774


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:11:31 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 09:08:47 AM
HE'S MAKING UP FOR LOST TIME LIKE PREDICTED. AFTER ALL THERE'S NOTHING ELSE FOR HIM TO DO NOW !!!



SAYS THE HARD DRIVE  FRUITCAKE   charles


PICS OF PEOPLE  FROM 8 YEARS AGO   souey



PROPER WRONG UN LIKE   :unlike:
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 530



« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:36:19 AM »
LIKE A DRUG ADDICT . . . TRIES BUT CAN'T DO WITHOUT IT !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 774


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:38:08 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 09:36:19 AM
LIKE A DRUG ADDICT . . . TRIES BUT CAN'T DO WITHOUT IT !!!



 :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:


WHO YOU TALKING TOO   mcl


THE FUCKING MIRROR    :alf: :nige:


 souey
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 599



« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:57:40 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:11:31 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 09:08:47 AM
HE'S MAKING UP FOR LOST TIME LIKE PREDICTED. AFTER ALL THERE'S NOTHING ELSE FOR HIM TO DO NOW !!!



SAYS THE HARD DRIVE  FRUITCAKE   charles


PICS OF PEOPLE  FROM 8 YEARS AGO   souey



PROPER WRONG UN LIKE   :unlike:

Lids,
Next time you use that expression 'wrong un', I'm going to ban you for a week. It's a paedo accusation and you know it.
Not fucking happy about that at all.

 :unlike: 
Logged
tunstall
Posts: 3 244


« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:00:54 AM »
what about "one is wrong"?



:pd:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 774


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:07:28 AM »
BUT WIFEBEATER AND INSULTS ON YA KIDS ARE OK THEN ARE THEY STEVE.?

JUST SO I KNOW WHERE I STAND  👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 774


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:11:16 AM »
Noun. wrong 'un (plural wrong 'uns) (Britain, derogatory, slang) A dishonest or disreputable person; a crook or rogue. (cricket) A googly. (horse-racing) A horse deliberately held back in order to lose a race.

THEY YOU GO STEVE I WILL EDUCATE YOU  👍

CAN'T SEE NOWT ABOUT PEADOS ?
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 599



« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:13:14 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:07:28 AM
BUT WIFEBEATER AND INSULTS ON YA KIDS ARE OK THEN ARE THEY STEVE.?

JUST SO I KNOW WHERE I STAND  👍

Not really, no. The culture needs to change on here.  :unlike:
Logged
Bernie
Posts: 5 109


« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:13:21 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:11:16 AM
Noun. wrong 'un (plural wrong 'uns) (Britain, derogatory, slang) A dishonest or disreputable person; a crook or rogue. (cricket) A googly. (horse-racing) A horse deliberately held back in order to lose a race.

THEY YOU GO STEVE I WILL EDUCATE YOU  👍

CAN'T SEE NOWT ABOUT PEADOS ?

Why don't you just grow up and try to behave like an adult?
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 774


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:14:47 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:13:21 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:11:16 AM
Noun. wrong 'un (plural wrong 'uns) (Britain, derogatory, slang) A dishonest or disreputable person; a crook or rogue. (cricket) A googly. (horse-racing) A horse deliberately held back in order to lose a race.

THEY YOU GO STEVE I WILL EDUCATE YOU  👍

CAN'T SEE NOWT ABOUT PEADOS ?

Why don't you just grow up and try to behave like an adult?


SHOULD YOU NOT BE TELLING 3 PEOPLE THAT ON ERE WHO ARE BEHIND THE 6 TROLLS WE HAVE AT THE MINUTE ?
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 774


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:17:39 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:13:21 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:11:16 AM
Noun. wrong 'un (plural wrong 'uns) (Britain, derogatory, slang) A dishonest or disreputable person; a crook or rogue. (cricket) A googly. (horse-racing) A horse deliberately held back in order to lose a race.

THEY YOU GO STEVE I WILL EDUCATE YOU  👍

CAN'T SEE NOWT ABOUT PEADOS ?

Why don't you just grow up and try to behave like an adult?


DO YOU THINK ALL THE INSULTS TO RICK IN THE LAST 24 HOURS ARE FROM ADULTS ? NOT ONCE HAVE I SEEN YOU PULL THEM UP WITH THE CONSTANT ABUSE. 👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 774


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:40:10 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 10:13:14 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:07:28 AM
BUT WIFEBEATER AND INSULTS ON YA KIDS ARE OK THEN ARE THEY STEVE.?

JUST SO I KNOW WHERE I STAND  👍

Not really, no. The culture needs to change on here.  :unlike:


THAT IT DOES  👍

YOU NOW HAVE THE TIME TO SORT OUT THE UNDESIREABLES 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
tunstall
Posts: 3 244


« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:41:22 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:40:10 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 10:13:14 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:07:28 AM
BUT WIFEBEATER AND INSULTS ON YA KIDS ARE OK THEN ARE THEY STEVE.?

JUST SO I KNOW WHERE I STAND  👍

Not really, no. The culture needs to change on here.  :unlike:


THAT IT DOES  👍

YOU NOW HAVE THE TIME TO SORT OUT THE UNDESIREABLES 👍


.....but you've just come back

:alf:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 774


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:56:43 AM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 10:41:22 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:40:10 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 10:13:14 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:07:28 AM
BUT WIFEBEATER AND INSULTS ON YA KIDS ARE OK THEN ARE THEY STEVE.?

JUST SO I KNOW WHERE I STAND  👍

Not really, no. The culture needs to change on here.  :unlike:


THAT IT DOES  👍

YOU NOW HAVE THE TIME TO SORT OUT THE UNDESIREABLES 👍


.....but you've just come back

:alf:


AYE EVERYONES STUCK IN THE TRAFFIC AGAIN  👍

WAS LIKE ROURKES DRIFT LAST WEEK AFTER THE ZULUS HAD FINISHED WITH IT 😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 159


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:07:05 AM »
So we arent allowed to use the term wrongun yet tortured mind is allowed to post photos of board members and complete strangers on this board and there isnt a problem with that?

The bloke is a full on fruitcake.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 599



« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:27:16 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 11:07:05 AM
So we arent allowed to use the term wrongun yet tortured mind is allowed to post photos of board members and complete strangers on this board and there isnt a problem with that?

The bloke is a full on fruitcake.



The photo was removed as soon as I saw it. I've never failed to action a complaint about a photo of someone posted without their permission.

Were you seriously bothered about it or were you just looking for something to complain about? Serious question... 
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 159


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #22 on: Today at 11:34:52 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 11:27:16 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 11:07:05 AM
So we arent allowed to use the term wrongun yet tortured mind is allowed to post photos of board members and complete strangers on this board and there isnt a problem with that?

The bloke is a full on fruitcake.



The photo was removed as soon as I saw it. I've never failed to action a complaint about a photo of someone posted without their permission.

Were you seriously bothered about it or were you just looking for something to complain about? Serious question... 


Yeah Im bothered. Tortured mind has stocked images of posters from this site. Where from who knows, it just concerns me how many personal photos hes amassed.
Its strange behaviour to say the least.

If hes capturing them from Facebook, I have photos of my missus, my mother, my father and my daughter on my profile. I dont like the idea of a nut case stock piling their photos for his own amusement .
Maybe its time to stop the posting images facility.

If I want my picture putting on cob, Id post it myself, theres no need for the local head case to post it. Is there?
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 530



« Reply #23 on: Today at 11:55:38 AM »
I'M NOT A MEMBER OF FACEBOOK. I JUST REGURGITATE PHOTOS OTHER PEOPLE PUT ON HERE, SOME FROM FACEBOOK.

IF I HAD FACEBOOK I THINK I WOULD HAVE IT SET TO PRIVATE TO GIVE ME PEACE OF MIND.

I LIKE TO THINK THE PHOTOS I DO ALTER ON HERE ARE GENERALLY IN GOOD TASTE.
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 159


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #24 on: Today at 12:13:23 PM »
So then tortured mind, how about you pop a real photo of yourself on here so we can alter in good taste.

Over to you
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
El Capitan
Posts: 40 609


« Reply #25 on: Today at 12:19:05 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 11:27:16 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 11:07:05 AM
So we arent allowed to use the term wrongun yet tortured mind is allowed to post photos of board members and complete strangers on this board and there isnt a problem with that?

The bloke is a full on fruitcake.



The photo was removed as soon as I saw it. I've never failed to action a complaint about a photo of someone posted without their permission.

Were you seriously bothered about it or were you just looking for something to complain about? Serious question... 



Who complained to you like?  cry cry
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 14 530



« Reply #26 on: Today at 12:20:08 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 802


« Reply #27 on: Today at 12:35:07 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 12:20:08 PM


 
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 599



« Reply #28 on: Today at 12:42:13 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 11:34:52 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 11:27:16 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 11:07:05 AM
So we arent allowed to use the term wrongun yet tortured mind is allowed to post photos of board members and complete strangers on this board and there isnt a problem with that?

The bloke is a full on fruitcake.



The photo was removed as soon as I saw it. I've never failed to action a complaint about a photo of someone posted without their permission.

Were you seriously bothered about it or were you just looking for something to complain about? Serious question... 


Yeah Im bothered. Tortured mind has stocked images of posters from this site. Where from who knows, it just concerns me how many personal photos hes amassed.
Its strange behaviour to say the least.

If hes capturing them from Facebook, I have photos of my missus, my mother, my father and my daughter on my profile. I dont like the idea of a nut case stock piling their photos for his own amusement .
Maybe its time to stop the posting images facility.

If I want my picture putting on cob, Id post it myself, theres no need for the local head case to post it. Is there?


Fair enough - I accept you genuinely were bothered about it and I stress once again, I've always been very on the ball about actioning complaints about unauthorised pictures.
 
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 774


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #29 on: Today at 12:43:29 PM »
I CAN WELL BELIEVE HE IS GINGA  AND FRECKLY   :like: :like:


AND GOT BULLIED AT SCHOOL   :like: :lids: :like:



 charles :meltdown: :matty:
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 14 530



« Reply #30 on: Today at 12:58:41 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:35:07 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 12:20:08 PM


 

STOP MAKING FUN OF ME   cry
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Posts: 392


« Reply #31 on: Today at 01:15:15 PM »
Stay strong TM.... many including yourself kept the ship afloat last week.
Whilst others appeared to have jumped overboard !!

 monkey
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 14 530



« Reply #32 on: Today at 01:16:34 PM »
THE PROBLEM IS SOME ON HERE DON'T SEEM TO HAVE A SENSE OF HUMOUR. IF IT DOES GET TOO DOWNBEAT AND DEPRESSING I MIGHT STOP COMING ON HERE MYSELF.

AFTER ALL I ONLY COME ON FOR A BIT OF FUN IN GENERAL !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 774


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #33 on: Today at 01:23:01 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 01:16:34 PM
THE PROBLEM IS SOME ON HERE DON'T SEEM TO HAVE A SENSE OF HUMOUR. IF IT DOES GET TOO DOWNBEAT AND DEPRESSING I MIGHT STOP COMING ON HERE MYSELF.

AFTER ALL I ONLY COME ON FOR A BIT OF FUN IN GENERAL !!!


  :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:


WHO'S PISSED ON YOUR CHIPS LIKE   :alf:
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 159


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #34 on: Today at 01:54:01 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 01:15:15 PM
Stay strong TM.... many including yourself kept the ship afloat last week.
Whilst others appeared to have jumped overboard !!

 monkey


There was only TM posting last week, in his many guises  mcl
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
BoroPE
Posts: 2 194


« Reply #35 on: Today at 01:55:19 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 01:54:01 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 01:15:15 PM
Stay strong TM.... many including yourself kept the ship afloat last week.
Whilst others appeared to have jumped overboard !!

 monkey


There was only TM posting last week, in his many guises  mcl

Theres only one TM. 
Logged
CapsDave
Posts: 4 246


« Reply #36 on: Today at 10:17:36 PM »
 cry
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
Posts: 770


« Reply #37 on: Today at 10:35:52 PM »
LIDDLE FLOUNCE BEFORE YA BANNED POPCORN TEETH🤡🤡🤡🤡🖕🖕🖕

BEER ME BOYS🍻🍺🍻🍺🍻
Logged
YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 159


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #38 on: Today at 10:36:33 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 10:17:36 PM
cry

Your vocabulary in emotions knows no bounds lost
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
CapsDave
Posts: 4 246


« Reply #39 on: Today at 10:53
A picture says a thousand words karaoke boy.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
