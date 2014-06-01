Tortured_Mind



I CAN SEE THIS BEING A GOOD YEAR !!! « on: Yesterday at 07:46:10 PM »



YEAR OF THE RAT WILL BE WINTER AGAIN BEFORE WE GET THIS SORTED, IF WE'RE LUCKY.

Re: I CAN SEE THIS BEING A GOOD YEAR !!! « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:48:15 AM »





OR ARE YOU GETTING A LABOTOMY





LITTLE TIP FOR YA





NEVER TAKE YA LAPTOP TO PC WORLD TO GET FIXED



FUCKING SHOCKING SERVICE WHY ARE YOU GONNA FUCK OFF AND DIE LIKE
OR ARE YOU GETTING A LABOTOMY
LITTLE TIP FOR YA
NEVER TAKE YA LAPTOP TO PC WORLD TO GET FIXED
FUCKING SHOCKING SERVICE

Re: I CAN SEE THIS BEING A GOOD YEAR !!! « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:08:47 AM » HE'S MAKING UP FOR LOST TIME LIKE PREDICTED. AFTER ALL THERE'S NOTHING ELSE FOR HIM TO DO NOW !!!

Re: I CAN SEE THIS BEING A GOOD YEAR !!! « Reply #7 on: Today at 09:36:19 AM » LIKE A DRUG ADDICT . . . TRIES BUT CAN'T DO WITHOUT IT !!!

Re: I CAN SEE THIS BEING A GOOD YEAR !!! « Reply #11 on: Today at 10:07:28 AM » BUT WIFEBEATER AND INSULTS ON YA KIDS ARE OK THEN ARE THEY STEVE.?



JUST SO I KNOW WHERE I STAND 👍

Re: I CAN SEE THIS BEING A GOOD YEAR !!! « Reply #12 on: Today at 10:11:16 AM » Noun. wrong 'un (plural wrong 'uns) (Britain, derogatory, slang) A dishonest or disreputable person; a crook or rogue. (cricket) A googly. (horse-racing) A horse deliberately held back in order to lose a race.



THEY YOU GO STEVE I WILL EDUCATE YOU 👍



CAN'T SEE NOWT ABOUT PEADOS ?

Re: I CAN SEE THIS BEING A GOOD YEAR !!! « Reply #20 on: Today at 11:07:05 AM » So we arent allowed to use the term wrongun yet tortured mind is allowed to post photos of board members and complete strangers on this board and there isnt a problem with that?



The bloke is a full on fruitcake.



RIK MAYALL

Re: I CAN SEE THIS BEING A GOOD YEAR !!! « Reply #21 on: Today at 11:27:16 AM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 11:07:05 AM So we arent allowed to use the term wrongun yet tortured mind is allowed to post photos of board members and complete strangers on this board and there isnt a problem with that?

The bloke is a full on fruitcake.



Steve Göldby







The photo was removed as soon as I saw it. I've never failed to action a complaint about a photo of someone posted without their permission.



Were you seriously bothered about it or were you just looking for something to complain about? Serious question...

The photo was removed as soon as I saw it. I've never failed to action a complaint about a photo of someone posted without their permission.
Were you seriously bothered about it or were you just looking for something to complain about? Serious question...

Yeah Im bothered. Tortured mind has stocked images of posters from this site. Where from who knows, it just concerns me how many personal photos hes amassed.

Its strange behaviour to say the least.



If hes capturing them from Facebook, I have photos of my missus, my mother, my father and my daughter on my profile. I dont like the idea of a nut case stock piling their photos for his own amusement .

Maybe its time to stop the posting images facility.



If I want my picture putting on cob, Id post it myself, theres no need for the local head case to post it. Is there?

RIK MAYALL

Re: I CAN SEE THIS BEING A GOOD YEAR !!! « Reply #23 on: Today at 11:55:38 AM » I'M NOT A MEMBER OF FACEBOOK. I JUST REGURGITATE PHOTOS OTHER PEOPLE PUT ON HERE, SOME FROM FACEBOOK.



IF I HAD FACEBOOK I THINK I WOULD HAVE IT SET TO PRIVATE TO GIVE ME PEACE OF MIND.



I LIKE TO THINK THE PHOTOS I DO ALTER ON HERE ARE GENERALLY IN GOOD TASTE.
Tortured_Mind

Fair enough - I accept you genuinely were bothered about it and I stress once again, I've always been very on the ball about actioning complaints about unauthorised pictures.

Steve Göldby

AND GOT BULLIED AT SCHOOL







I CAN WELL BELIEVE HE IS GINGA AND FRECKLY
AND GOT BULLIED AT SCHOOL
LEON TROTSKY