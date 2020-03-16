I need a coronavirus fix - how many died today?

March 16, 2020, 01:49:58 AM
I need a coronavirus fix - how many died today?
Wee_Willie
« on: Yesterday at 06:27:20 PM »
Not heard anything virus related for a 30 mins.

0ver 70s to be put in self isolation 

Logged
Wee_Willie
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:26:07 PM »
   China    3,199   
   Italy      1,809   
   Iran            724   
   Spain   292   
   France   91   
   S Korea    75   
   USA           60   
   UK       35   
   Japan   24   
   Nlands   20
   Swiss[g]   13   
   Philippines   12   
   Iraq     10   
   Germany   10   
Cruise ship    7   
   San Marino 5   
   Indonesia   5   
   Australia   5   
   Hong Kong 4   
   Greece   4   
   Belgium   4   
   Sweden   3   
   Poland   3   
   Norway   3   
   Lebanon   3   
   Algeria   3   
   Ireland   2   
   India   107   2   
   Egypt[n]   2   
   Ecuador   2   
   Bulgaria   2
   Argentina  2
   Ukraine   1   
   Thailand   1   
   Taiwan   1   
   Sudan   1   
   Slovenia   1   
   Panama   1   
   Morocco   1   
   Luxemburg1   
   Hungary   1   
   Guyana   1   
   Denmark   1   
   Canada   1   
   Azerbaijan   1
   Austria   1   
   Albania   1   
Logged
towz
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:00:31 AM »
Are you ok Willie?
Logged
