THUNDER THE FLOUNCING

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 15, 2020, 11:30:41 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: THUNDER THE FLOUNCING  (Read 172 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 145



View Profile
« on: Today at 05:07:36 PM »
LITTLE FANNY.

 

I NOW RIGHTFULLY CLAIM OUTRIGHT SUPREMACY IN THE LONG RUNNING FANDANGO VS THUNDER WAR.

AS I STATED ABOUT A YEAR AGO....

Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on March 18, 2019, 08:28:17 PM
Let's see about that THUNDER.

Whichever of us is still present and posting on COB on March 15th, 2020 (around 4pm-ish) - and not flounced like a little fanny - will be deemed the WINNER OF ALL TIME. 

And the other must fuck off and return defeated and mewling to his wank-pit (in his mam's back bedroom).


TO HELP THE THICK SEEDY TWAT UNDERSTAND HE HAS BEEN SERIOUSLY OWNED..... A CLEM VS THUNDER RE-ENACTMENT....(NOTE: THUNDER IS WEARING THE LITTLE HAT AND THE ACTOR PLAYING ME IS FATTER THAN ME).











 :alastair:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
PoliteDwarf
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 377


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:59:48 PM »
He hasn't flounced, he's just bought a box of 25 Ramon Allones Gigantes and they don't smoke themselves. 
Logged
CoB scum
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 145



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:01:49 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 06:59:48 PM
He hasn't flounced, he's just bought a box of 25 Ramon Allones Gigantes and they don't smoke themselves. 



 klins
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
PoliteDwarf
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 377


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:04:03 PM »
Is that Philip Schofield's hand?  charles
Logged
CoB scum
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 787


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:28:27 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 07:04:03 PM
Is that Philip Schofield's hand?  charles

If it's up an arsehole its quite likely.
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 419



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:22:04 PM »
This might tempt him back 

Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 