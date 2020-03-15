The great bog roll shortage of 2020

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 15, 2020, 06:13:06 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: The great bog roll shortage of 2020  (Read 136 times)
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 779


View Profile
« on: Today at 04:04:26 PM »
What a time to be alive!   souey
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 498



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:51:40 PM »
IF YER HAVE ANY LEFT OVER AFTER CAN YER STILL THROW THEM AT THE MATCH OR NOT ???    :pd:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 779


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:02:14 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 04:51:40 PM
IF YER HAVE ANY LEFT OVER AFTER CAN YER STILL THROW THEM AT THE MATCH OR NOT ???    :pd:

Haven't you heard TM? All football is cancelled.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 498



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:32:15 PM »
NEVER !!!  WHEN DID THIS HAPPEN ???   mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 614

Bausor, Gill & Woodgate OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:51:01 PM »



Nothing but the best for the Wiser household.  :like:
Logged
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 