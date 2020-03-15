Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 498







TMPosts: 14 498 Re: The great bog roll shortage of 2020 « Reply #1 on: Today at 04:51:40 PM » IF YER HAVE ANY LEFT OVER AFTER CAN YER STILL THROW THEM AT THE MATCH OR NOT ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats