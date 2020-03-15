The great bog roll shortage of 2020 Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 15, 2020, 06:13:01 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board The great bog roll shortage of 2020 Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: The great bog roll shortage of 2020 (Read 135 times) Bobupanddown Offline Posts: 1 779 The great bog roll shortage of 2020 « on: Today at 04:04:26 PM » What a time to be alive! Logged Tortured_Mind TM Offline Posts: 14 498 Re: The great bog roll shortage of 2020 « Reply #1 on: Today at 04:51:40 PM » IF YER HAVE ANY LEFT OVER AFTER CAN YER STILL THROW THEM AT THE MATCH OR NOT ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats Bobupanddown Offline Posts: 1 779 Re: The great bog roll shortage of 2020 « Reply #2 on: Today at 05:02:14 PM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 04:51:40 PMIF YER HAVE ANY LEFT OVER AFTER CAN YER STILL THROW THEM AT THE MATCH OR NOT ??? Haven't you heard TM? All football is cancelled. Logged Tortured_Mind TM Offline Posts: 14 498 Re: The great bog roll shortage of 2020 « Reply #3 on: Today at 05:32:15 PM » NEVER !!! WHEN DID THIS HAPPEN ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats Bud Wiser Offline Posts: 9 614 Bausor, Gill & Woodgate OUT!!! Re: The great bog roll shortage of 2020 « Reply #4 on: Today at 05:51:01 PM » Nothing but the best for the Wiser household. Logged https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585 Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...