Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 495







TMPosts: 14 495 THE GREAT PLAGUE OF LONDON !!! « on: Today at 01:17:50 PM »



AND WHAT DO YOU KNOW, THE BUBONIC PLAGUE ORIGINATED, YES YOU GUESSED IT, IN CHINA TOO !!!



THAT LASTED FOR A YEAR SO HOPE THIS DOESN'T LAST AS LONG AS IT WILL BE A BIT INCONVENIENT TO SAY THE LEAST.



GET YER ACT TOGETHER CHINA !!!



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_Plague_of_London WONDER WHETHER CORONOVIRUS WILL END UP BEING ANYWHERE NEAR AS SERIOUS AS THAT ???AND WHAT DO YOU KNOW, THE BUBONIC PLAGUE ORIGINATED, YES YOU GUESSED IT, IN CHINA TOO !!!THAT LASTED FOR A YEAR SO HOPE THIS DOESN'T LAST AS LONG AS IT WILL BE A BIT INCONVENIENT TO SAY THE LEAST.GET YER ACT TOGETHER CHINA !!! « Last Edit: Today at 01:19:22 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats